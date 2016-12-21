DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG intends to acquire the French software implementation specialist Keonys (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Stuttgart, December 21, 2016 - CENIT AG, Stuttgart, (ISIN: DE0005407100) is conducting contract negotiations to acquire all shares in Keonys SAS, Paris, one of the leading European reference partners for software integration in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and 3D design based on Dassault Systèmes' software products. The acquisition would open up CENIT's market access to France and the Benelux countries. In 2016, Keonys is expected to generate sales of around 56 million euros; the company employs circa 160 members of staff. CENIT will finance the expected acquisition price of approximately EUR 6 million from existing liquid assets.


Contact data: Investor Relations CENIT Aktiengesellschaft Tanja Marinovic Tel.: +49 (0)711 - 7825 - 3320 Fax: +49 (0)711 - 7825 - 44 4320 E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de


