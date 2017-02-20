Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund significantly increased sales and earnings - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017 (english)




20.02.17 11:45
dpa-AFX


Borussia Dortmund significantly increased sales and earnings - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.

KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results Borussia Dortmund significantly increased sales and earnings - preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017


20-Feb-2017 / 11:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA announces preliminary results for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017 (July 1st until December 31st, 2016):


Borussia Dortmund increased Group revenues by EUR 46.0 m. (i.e. 27.4%) to EUR 214.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 168.1 m.) in the first half-year. Also adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues increased by 17.8% and amounted EUR 169.0 m. (previous first half-year EUR 143.5 m) given to the participation in the UEFA Champions League.


The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 49.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 25.5 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 18.2 m. (previous half-year EUR -3.9 m.). According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 15.6 m. (previous half-year EUR -4.7 m.).


Group Equity totalled EUR 319.6 m. (30 June 2016: EUR 309.5 m.) on December 31st, 2016; this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 66.5 % (previous year 73.0 %).


Personnel expenses changed to EUR 82.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 66.1 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 31.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 29.4 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 69.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 64.0 m.) in the report period. The financial result amounted EUR -0.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.6 m.), the tax result amounted EUR -1.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.1 m.).


In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 11.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR -11.3 m.) in the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 16.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR -5.1. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 14.5 m. (previous first half-year EUR -5.2 m.).


The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2016/2017 can be downloaded as pdf.-file under www.aktie.bvb.de (rubric publications) from February 24th, 2017 on.



Dortmund, February 20th, 2017


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: aktie@bvb.de Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545783 20-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


