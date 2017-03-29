DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Discussions regarding business combination (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biotest Vz":

Biotest AG: Discussions regarding business combination

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Merger Biotest AG: Discussions regarding business combination

29-March-2017 / 23:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad-hoc RELEASE Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Discussions regarding business combination

Dreieich, 29 March 2017. Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and Creat Group Corporation, a leading Chinese investment group, are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination. Creat is a long-term strategic investor.

Creat Group Corporation indicated certain key parameters of a potential combination to be implemented through a public tender offer for all common and preference shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft. The envisaged consideration is EUR 28.50 per ordinary share and EUR 19.00 per preference share of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft.

Any potential transaction is still subject to final negotiations of a business combination agreement and an agreement with Biotest Aktiengesellschaft's majority shareholder, OGEL GmbH, as well as finalization of due diligence and the required financing measures. There can be no assurance that a final agreement between the two parties will be reached or that any such offer will be made.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Board of Management

Biotest AG Landsteinerstr. 5 D-63303 Dreieich www.biotest.com

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

About Biotest Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact Dr. Monika Buttkereit phone: +49-6103-801-4406 email: investor_relations@biotest.de

PR contact Dirk Neumüller phone: +49-6103-801-269 email: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Prime Standard Open Market: Berlin-Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Contact: Dr. Michael Ramroth Chief Financial Officer Biotest AG Landsteinerstr. 3 63303 Dreieich Tel. +40 6103 801 338 Fax: +49 6103 801 347 Michael.ramroth@biotest.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Germany Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0 Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150 E-mail: investor_relations@biotest.de Internet: http://www.biotest.de ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201 WKN: 522723, 522720 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

559903 29-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

MMMM