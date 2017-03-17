Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Manz":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Adhoc: Bellevue Group AG: Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG (english)




17.03.17 18:15
dpa-AFX


Bellevue Group AG: Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG


^ EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company Bellevue Group AG: Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG


17-March-2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art.

53 KR


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Media Release


Küsnacht, March 17, 2017


Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG


Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its Brokerage and Corporate Finance activities following the completion of the necessary consultation process


23 positions made redundant


Bank am Bellevue AG published a media release on February 21, 2017 announcing its intention to discontinue its Brokerage and Corporate Finance operations.


With the conclusion of the mandatory consultation process with the employees concerned, the Board of Directors decided to discontinue the Brokerage and Corporate Finance activities today. This will result in the loss of 23 job positions. Bank am Bellevue will enter into individual separation agreements with the employees during the coming days.


Contact:


Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF Communications Telephone +41 43 244 81 51, juerg.staehelin@irfcom.ch


Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO Telephone +41 44 267 67 00; ir@bellevue.ch


Additional features:



Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IGAIOUFVNO Document title: Media Release (PDF)


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


End of ad hoc announcement


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestraße 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bellevue.ch Internet: www.bellevue.ch ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange




End of Announcement EQS Group News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


555349 17-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,162 € 41,689 € -0,527 € -1,26% 17.03./19:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0JQ5U3 A0JQ5U 43,10 € 25,40 €
Werte im Artikel
17,29 plus
+0,51%
41,16 minus
-1,26%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,162 € -1,26%  18:22
Berlin 41,08 € +1,94%  08:00
München 41,415 € +0,53%  14:23
Hamburg 41,14 € +0,16%  08:09
Hannover 41,14 € +0,16%  08:10
Düsseldorf 41,62 € +0,05%  11:50
Stuttgart 41,019 € +0,05%  17:22
Frankfurt 41,24 € -1,10%  19:11
Xetra 40,83 € -1,40%  17:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2331 MANZ Automation AG 12:15
26 Löschung 24.11.15
1199 Solar Zulieferer ! 05.05.15
9 Manz wird der Große Gewinner. 15.04.15
  Manz: Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm 09.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...