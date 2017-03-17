DGAP-Adhoc: Bellevue Group AG: Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Manz":

Bellevue Group AG: Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG

17-March-2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art.



53 KR

Media Release

Küsnacht, March 17, 2017

Restructuring at Bank am Bellevue AG

Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its Brokerage and Corporate Finance activities following the completion of the necessary consultation process

23 positions made redundant

Bank am Bellevue AG published a media release on February 21, 2017 announcing its intention to discontinue its Brokerage and Corporate Finance operations.

With the conclusion of the mandatory consultation process with the employees concerned, the Board of Directors decided to discontinue the Brokerage and Corporate Finance activities today. This will result in the loss of 23 job positions. Bank am Bellevue will enter into individual separation agreements with the employees during the coming days.

Contact:

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF Communications Telephone +41 43 244 81 51, juerg.staehelin@irfcom.ch

Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO Telephone +41 44 267 67 00; ir@bellevue.ch

End of ad hoc announcement

Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestraße 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bellevue.ch Internet: www.bellevue.ch ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

555349 17-March-2017 CET/CEST

