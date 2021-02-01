DGAP-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme vollumfänglich ab (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Luzern, 1. Februar 2021 - Wie am 7. Januar 2021 bekanntgegeben, hat Liwet


Holding AG ("Liwet") beim Handelsregisteramt des Kantons Luzern eine Sperre


für die Eintragung der am 22. Dezember 2020 von der Generalversammlung mit


überwältigendem Mehr beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhung erwirkt und beim


Bezirksgericht Luzern ein Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme zwecks


Fortsetzung der Handelsregistersperre eingereicht.



Mit Entscheid vom 29. Januar 2021 hat das Bezirksgericht das Gesuch von


Liwet um vorsorgliche Massnahme nun vollumfänglich abgewiesen und


festgestellt, dass Liwet keine Gründe für eine Anfechtbarkeit der am 22.


Dezember 2020 beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhung glaubhaft gemacht hat. Das


Gericht hielt unter anderem fest, dass Liwet nicht glaubhaft gemacht hat,


ihre Minderheitsrechte würden in der Kapitalerhöhung verletzt. Das Gericht


hat ferner festgestellt, dass Liwet nicht glaubhaft gemacht hat, Liwet würde


gegenüber der BigPoint Holding AG in ungerechtfertigter Weise ungleich


behandelt oder benachteiligt. Schliesslich hat das Gericht das Vorliegen


guter Gründe für die Kapitalerhöhung anerkannt und die Behauptung von Liwet


verworfen, wonach Aktionäre ungenügend über die Kapitalerhöhung informiert


worden seien.



Gegen diesen Entscheid kann Berufung beim Kantonsgericht Luzern erhoben


werden. Das Bezirksgericht hat diesbezüglich ausdrücklich festgehalten, dass


eine Berufung die Vollstreckbarkeit eines Entscheids über vorsorgliche


Massnahmen nicht hemmt, es sei denn, die Berufungsinstanz schiebt die


Vollstreckbarkeit ausnahmsweise auf. Aus prozeduralen Gründen ist daher im


Moment noch nicht vollständig klar, ob bzw. wann die Handelsregistersperre


aufgehoben wird, damit Swiss Steel Holding AG mit dem Vollzug der


Kapitalerhöhung beginnen kann. Es ist nicht ausgeschlossen, dass Liwet


trotzt des eindeutigen Entscheids des Bezirksgericht das Verfahren weiterhin


behindern und verzögern wird ungeachtet des Schadens, den sie der


Gesellschaft und allen anderen Aktionären damit wissentlich zufügt. In


diesem Fall wird sich Swiss Steel Holding AG weiterhin entschieden mit allen


verfügbaren rechtlichen Mitteln gegen das unverantwortliche Handeln von


Liwet und ihren Vertretern zur Wehr setzen.



Swiss Steel Holding AG wird zeitnah über neue wesentliche Entwicklungen in


dieser Sache informieren.



-ENDE-



Für weitere Informationen:



Für Medienanfragen:


Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4121



Für Analysten- / Investorenanfragen:


Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, tel +41 (0)41 581 4160



Medienmitteilung (PDF)



Über Swiss Steel Group



Die Swiss Steel Group ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller


Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei


Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den


führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten


Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit über


10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und Distributionsgesellschaften


in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten gewährleistet das Unternehmen die


globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein


komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und Sales & Services. Sie profitieren


von der technologischen Expertise des Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant


hohen Produktqualität sowie der detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.



Disclaimer



Dieses Dokument stellt kein Angebot zum Verkauf oder eine Aufforderung zum


Kauf oder Zeichnung von Aktien dar. Dieses Dokument stellt (i) kein Prospekt


im Sinne von Art. 35 ff. des Schweizerischen Finanzdienstleistungsgesetzes,


(ii) kein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne von Art. 27 ff. des


Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange AG oder eines anderen Börsen-


oder regulierten Handelsplatz in der Schweiz und (iii) kein Prospekt nach


anderweitig anwendbaren Rechtsvorschriften dar. Kopien dieses Dokuments


dürfen nicht an Jurisdiktionen geschickt oder in Jurisdiktionen verteilt


oder aus Jurisdiktionen geschickt werden, in denen dies gesetzlich verboten


oder ausgeschlossen ist. Die in diesem Dokument enthaltene Information


stellt kein Angebot zum Verkauf oder eine Aufforderung zu einem Kaufangebot


in Ländern dar, in welchen ein solches Angebot oder eine solche Aufforderung


ohne entsprechende Genehmigung, Registrierung, Ausnahme von einer


Registrierung oder Genehmigung oder weitere Handlungen gemäss


Wertpapierrecht irgendeiner Jurisdiktion unrechtmässig wäre.



A decision to invest in securities of Swiss Steel Holding AG should be based


exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by Swiss Steel


Holding AG (the "Company") for such purpose.



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of


America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United


States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does


not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any


securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other


jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the


document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or


otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications


with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities


referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of


any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America


absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the


Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the


United States of America.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only


being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article


19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)


Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles


49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,


etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or


inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully


communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being


referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,


and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise


acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant per-sons. Any


person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document


or any of its contents.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified


investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)


2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal


grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor


may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


of Swiss Steel Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in


these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers


should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG


assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt


them to future events or developments.



Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no


intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication


or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the


date hereof.



None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,


affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,


advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts


any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,


warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,


completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement


(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any


other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated


companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and


howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising


from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in


connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other


foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permit-ted by applicable


law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they


might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any


such statement




