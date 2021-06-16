Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)




16.06.21 22:25
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung



DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung


Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter


Kapitalerhöhung



16.06.2021 / 22:25 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO


OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY


OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.



Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the


Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital


increase



Luxembourg, 16 June 2021 Today, the board of directors of Befesa S.A.,


Luxembourg ("Befesa") resolved to increase its share capital against cash


contributions through partial utilization of its existing authorised capital


under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR


94,575,646.35 by EUR 16,471,948.79 to EUR 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by


issuing 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares").


The New Shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an


accelerated book building process at a placement price of EUR 56.00 per New


Share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 332,264,408.00 (before deduction


of commissions and expenses). The New Shares will carry dividend rights as


from 1 January 2020, excluding the right to participate in the interim


dividend which was paid on 4 December 2020 from available reserves.



The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares


in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission


obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a


prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June


2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The


delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021. Befesa has agreed


to a six-months lock-up period with market-customary exceptions.



The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used to finance the


purchase price for the planned acquisition of US-based American Zinc


Recycling Corp. and a minority stake in American Zinc Products LLC as


announced in the ad hoc announcement of Befesa published on 16 June 2021.



Citigroup acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the


placement of the New Shares.



Contact:


Investor Relations


Rafael Pérez


Director of Investor Relations & Strategy


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com


Phone: +49 2102 1001 0



About Befesa



Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,


regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities


located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South Korea


and China. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt


Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the circular economy,


Befesa manages and recycles around 1.5 million tonnes of residues annually,


with a production of around 1.3 million tonnes of new materials, which


Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural


resources. Further information is available on the company's website:


www.befesa.com



Disclaimer



This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the


solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person


in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America ("United States"


or "U.S.") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or


solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have already


been sold.



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and


have not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account


or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an


exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration


requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein have


been offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified


institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and


outside the United States, only to certain non-U.S. investors pursuant to


Regulation S. There was no public offer of the securities in the United


States.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), any offer of the


securities referred to herein was only made pursuant to an exemption under


Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended ("Prospectus Regulation"), from the


requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Befesa did not


authorise the making of any offer of securities in circumstances in which an


obligation would have arisen for Befesa or any other person to publish or


supplement a prospectus for such offer.



This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution only to persons who


(i) are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) who have professional experience in


matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the


Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005


(the "Order"), (iii) are high net worth entities falling within article


49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iv) other persons to whom it may otherwise


be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as


"Relevant


Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons. Any


person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this


announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity


to which this announcement relates was available only to Relevant Persons


and was engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the


securities referred to herein in the United Kingdom was only made pursuant


to an exemption under Section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act


2000 from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities.


Befesa did not authorise the making of any offer of securities in


circumstances in which an obligation would have arisen for Befesa or any


other person to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer.



This announcement may contain estimates, opinions, projections, and other


forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to various


risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those


described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.


impacts of COVID-19, changes in business, economic and competitive


conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange


rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings,


and the availability of financing. Any forward-looking statements only speak


as of the date of this announcement and it is up to the recipients to make


its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statement and


assumptions. Befesa does not undertake any responsibility to update the


forward-looking statements in this announcement and assumes no liability


whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.06.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com


Internet: www.befesa.com


ISIN: LU1704650164


WKN: A2H5Z1


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London


EQS News ID: 1208900





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1208900 16.06.2021 CET/CEST



°






