DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)

16.06.2021 / 22:25 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr.



596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO

OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY

OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital

increase

Luxembourg, 16 June 2021 Today, the board of directors of Befesa S.A.,

Luxembourg ("Befesa") resolved to increase its share capital against cash

contributions through partial utilization of its existing authorised capital

under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR

94,575,646.35 by EUR 16,471,948.79 to EUR 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by

issuing 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares").

The New Shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an

accelerated book building process at a placement price of EUR 56.00 per New

Share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 332,264,408.00 (before deduction

of commissions and expenses). The New Shares will carry dividend rights as

from 1 January 2020, excluding the right to participate in the interim

dividend which was paid on 4 December 2020 from available reserves.

The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares

in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission

obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a

prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June

2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The

delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021. Befesa has agreed

to a six-months lock-up period with market-customary exceptions.

The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used to finance the

purchase price for the planned acquisition of US-based American Zinc

Recycling Corp. and a minority stake in American Zinc Products LLC as

announced in the ad hoc announcement of Befesa published on 16 June 2021.

Citigroup acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the

placement of the New Shares.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

About Befesa

Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,

regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities

located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South Korea

and China. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt

Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the circular economy,

Befesa manages and recycles around 1.5 million tonnes of residues annually,

with a production of around 1.3 million tonnes of new materials, which

Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural

resources. Further information is available on the company's website:

www.befesa.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

ISIN: LU1704650164

WKN: A2H5Z1

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

