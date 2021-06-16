DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
Befesa S.A.: Platzierungspreis und Anzahl der neuen Aktien aus erfolgter
Kapitalerhöhung
16.06.2021
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr.
596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO
OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Befesa determines placement price and number of new shares from capital
increase
Luxembourg, 16 June 2021 Today, the board of directors of Befesa S.A.,
Luxembourg ("Befesa") resolved to increase its share capital against cash
contributions through partial utilization of its existing authorised capital
under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR
94,575,646.35 by EUR 16,471,948.79 to EUR 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by
issuing 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares").
The New Shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an
accelerated book building process at a placement price of EUR 56.00 per New
Share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 332,264,408.00 (before deduction
of commissions and expenses). The New Shares will carry dividend rights as
from 1 January 2020, excluding the right to participate in the interim
dividend which was paid on 4 December 2020 from available reserves.
The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares
in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission
obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a
prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June
2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The
delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021. Befesa has agreed
to a six-months lock-up period with market-customary exceptions.
The net proceeds from the Capital Increase shall be used to finance the
purchase price for the planned acquisition of US-based American Zinc
Recycling Corp. and a minority stake in American Zinc Products LLC as
announced in the ad hoc announcement of Befesa published on 16 June 2021.
Citigroup acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the
placement of the New Shares.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Rafael Pérez
Director of Investor Relations & Strategy
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Phone: +49 2102 1001 0
About Befesa
Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,
regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities
located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South Korea
and China. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt
Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the circular economy,
Befesa manages and recycles around 1.5 million tonnes of residues annually,
with a production of around 1.3 million tonnes of new materials, which
Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural
resources. Further information is available on the company's website:
www.befesa.com
Disclaimer
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person
in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America ("United States"
or "U.S.") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or
solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have already
been sold.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and
have not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account
or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein have
been offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified
institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and
outside the United States, only to certain non-U.S. investors pursuant to
Regulation S. There was no public offer of the securities in the United
States.
In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), any offer of the
securities referred to herein was only made pursuant to an exemption under
Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended ("Prospectus Regulation"), from the
requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Befesa did not
authorise the making of any offer of securities in circumstances in which an
obligation would have arisen for Befesa or any other person to publish or
supplement a prospectus for such offer.
This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution only to persons who
(i) are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) who have professional experience in
matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005
(the "Order"), (iii) are high net worth entities falling within article
49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iv) other persons to whom it may otherwise
be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as
"Relevant
Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons. Any
person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this
announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity
to which this announcement relates was available only to Relevant Persons
and was engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the
securities referred to herein in the United Kingdom was only made pursuant
to an exemption under Section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act
2000 from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities.
Befesa did not authorise the making of any offer of securities in
circumstances in which an obligation would have arisen for Befesa or any
other person to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer.
This announcement may contain estimates, opinions, projections, and other
forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to various
risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those
described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.
impacts of COVID-19, changes in business, economic and competitive
conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange
rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings,
and the availability of financing. Any forward-looking statements only speak
as of the date of this announcement and it is up to the recipients to make
its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statement and
assumptions. Befesa does not undertake any responsibility to update the
forward-looking statements in this announcement and assumes no liability
whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements.
16.06.2021
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A2H5Z1
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1208900
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
1208900 16.06.2021 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,90 €
|57,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.06./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1704650164
|A2H5Z1
|63,80 €
|30,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,00 €
|-3,45%
|16.06.21
|Xetra
|57,90 €
|0,00%
|16.06.21
|München
|57,80 €
|-1,70%
|16.06.21
|Berlin
|57,40 €
|-1,71%
|16.06.21
|Hamburg
|57,30 €
|-2,39%
|16.06.21
|Hannover
|57,30 €
|-2,39%
|16.06.21
|Frankfurt
|56,30 €
|-2,60%
|16.06.21
|Stuttgart
|56,10 €
|-2,94%
|16.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|56,00 €
|-3,11%
|16.06.21
