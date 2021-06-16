DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp.



für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalerhöhung

Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American

Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet

16.06.2021 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO

OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY

OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

* Befesa has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of American

Zinc Recycling Corp. for a purchase price of USD 450 million

* Acquisition funded by capital increase from existing authorized capital

and pre-approved term loan B add-on, maintaining Befesa's leverage ratio

and continued financial strength

* Offering up to c. 5.9 million shares to institutional investors by way

of an accelerated book building process commencing immediately

* Transaction expected to close in Q3 2021

Befesa S.A. ("Befesa") has signed definitive agreements with American Zinc

Recycling LLC and Zinc Holdings USA LLC ("Sellers") to acquire all shares in

U.S.-based company American Zinc Recycling Corp. ("AZR") for a purchase

price of USD 450 million (subject to customary adjustments). Through the

acquisition of AZR, Befesa will become a global leader in EAFD recycling

with a balanced footprint across Europe, Asia and the US with 12 facilities

offering c. 1.7 million tonnes of steel dust processing capacity per year.

As part of the agreements, Befesa will also acquire a minority stake of 6.9%

of the equity interests in American Zinc Products LLC ("AZP"), AZR's zinc

refining subsidiary, for USD 10 million with the option to acquire the

remaining 93.1% of the equity interests in AZP for a consideration of USD

135 million (subject to customary adjustments), plus an additional earn out

in an amount of up to USD 29 million. The Sellers have a corresponding put

option against Befesa. Befesa will also assume, in line with its ownership

stake in AZP, a portion of a loan of USD 50 million from the Sellers in

connection with the acquisition of AZP. The acquisition of the remaining

93.1% in AZP and the potential earn out payment depend on the fulfilment of

certain operational and financial milestones by AZP prior to 31 December

2023. The milestone consideration as well as the earn out will be payable in

cash or Befesa ordinary shares at the option of the Sellers.

The closing of the transaction is anticipated for Q3 2021, subject to

antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition will be financed through a capital increase and a

pre-approved term loan B (TLB) add-on of EUR 90 million, maintaining

Befesa's leverage ratio at similar levels post acquisition. For this

purpose, the board of directors of Befesa ("Board of Directors") today

resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial

utilization of its existing authorized capital under the exclusion of

shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 94,575,646.35 by up to EUR

16,471,948.79 to up to EUR 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by issuing up

to 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares"). The

New Shares will carry dividend rights as from 1 January 2020 excluding the

right to participate in the interim dividend which was paid on 4 December

2020 from available reserves.

The New Shares will be offered for sale exclusively to institutional

investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated book building

process. The private placement will commence immediately after the

publication of this notification. The Board of Directors will determine and

thereafter announce the final number of New Shares and the placement price

following the conclusion of the accelerated book building process. Befesa

has agreed to a six-months lock-up period following the private placement

with market-customary exceptions.

The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares

in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission

obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a

prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June

2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The

delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021.

Citigroup is acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the

private placement of the New Shares.

The dividend per Befesa share to be resolved upon in the upcoming annual

general meeting on 30 June 2021 ("AGM") will remain unchanged at EUR 1.17

per share, leading to a slight increase in the total proposed dividend out

of the share premium in the amount of up to EUR 6,941,953 to a total

proposed dividend of up to EUR 46,799,998.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

About Befesa

Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,

regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities

located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South Korea

and China. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt

Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the circular economy,

Befesa manages and recycles around 1.5 million tonnes of residues annually,

with a production of around 1.3 million tonnes of new materials, which

Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural

resources. Further information is available on the Company's website:

www.befesa.com

Disclaimer

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person

in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America ("United States"

or "U.S.") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or

solicitation is unlawful.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered

under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and

may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or

benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an

exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration

requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein are

being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified

institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and

outside the United States, only to certain non-U.S. investors pursuant to

Regulation S. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to

herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or

for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of

Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to

herein has not been and will not be registered under the applicable

securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer

of the securities in the United States.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), any offer of the

securities referred to herein will only be made pursuant to an exemption

under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended ("Prospectus Regulation"), from

the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Befesa has

not authorized, nor does it authorize, the making of any offer of securities

in circumstances in which an obligation arises for Befesa or any other

person to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer.

This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution only to persons who

(i) are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) who have professional experience in

matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005

(the "Order"), (iii) are high net worth entities falling within article

49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iv) other persons to whom it may otherwise

be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as

"Relevant

Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons. Any

person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this

announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity

to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and

will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the

securities referred to herein in the United Kingdom will only be made

pursuant to an exemption under Section 86 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of

securities. Befesa has not authorized, nor does it authorize, the making of

any offer of securities in circumstances in which an obligation arises for

Befesa or any other person to publish or supplement a prospectus for such

offer.

This announcement may contain estimates, opinions, projections and other

forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to various

risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those

described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.

impacts of COVID-19, changes in business, economic and competitive

conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange

rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings,

and the availability of financing. Any forward-looking statements only speak

as of the date of this announcement and it is up to the recipients to make

its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statement and

assumptions. Befesa does not undertake any responsibility to update the

forward-looking statements in this announcement and assumes no liability

whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

ISIN: LU1704650164

WKN: A2H5Z1

Indizes: SDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

EQS News ID: 1208839

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1208839 16.06.2021 CET/CEST

