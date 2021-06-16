Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Adhoc: Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet (deutsch)




16.06.21 17:52
dpa-AFX

Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American Zinc Recycling Corp.

für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Befesa S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme/Kapitalerhöhung


Befesa S.A.: Befesa hat endgültige Vereinbarungen zur Übernahme von American


Zinc Recycling Corp. für einen Kaufpreis von 450 Mio. USD unterzeichnet



16.06.2021 / 17:52 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO


OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY


OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.



Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the


Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



* Befesa has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of American


Zinc Recycling Corp. for a purchase price of USD 450 million



* Acquisition funded by capital increase from existing authorized capital


and pre-approved term loan B add-on, maintaining Befesa's leverage ratio


and continued financial strength



* Offering up to c. 5.9 million shares to institutional investors by way


of an accelerated book building process commencing immediately



* Transaction expected to close in Q3 2021



Befesa S.A. ("Befesa") has signed definitive agreements with American Zinc


Recycling LLC and Zinc Holdings USA LLC ("Sellers") to acquire all shares in


U.S.-based company American Zinc Recycling Corp. ("AZR") for a purchase


price of USD 450 million (subject to customary adjustments). Through the


acquisition of AZR, Befesa will become a global leader in EAFD recycling


with a balanced footprint across Europe, Asia and the US with 12 facilities


offering c. 1.7 million tonnes of steel dust processing capacity per year.



As part of the agreements, Befesa will also acquire a minority stake of 6.9%


of the equity interests in American Zinc Products LLC ("AZP"), AZR's zinc


refining subsidiary, for USD 10 million with the option to acquire the


remaining 93.1% of the equity interests in AZP for a consideration of USD


135 million (subject to customary adjustments), plus an additional earn out


in an amount of up to USD 29 million. The Sellers have a corresponding put


option against Befesa. Befesa will also assume, in line with its ownership


stake in AZP, a portion of a loan of USD 50 million from the Sellers in


connection with the acquisition of AZP. The acquisition of the remaining


93.1% in AZP and the potential earn out payment depend on the fulfilment of


certain operational and financial milestones by AZP prior to 31 December


2023. The milestone consideration as well as the earn out will be payable in


cash or Befesa ordinary shares at the option of the Sellers.



The closing of the transaction is anticipated for Q3 2021, subject to


antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.



The acquisition will be financed through a capital increase and a


pre-approved term loan B (TLB) add-on of EUR 90 million, maintaining


Befesa's leverage ratio at similar levels post acquisition. For this


purpose, the board of directors of Befesa ("Board of Directors") today


resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial


utilization of its existing authorized capital under the exclusion of


shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 94,575,646.35 by up to EUR


16,471,948.79 to up to EUR 111,047,595.14 ("Capital Increase") by issuing up


to 5,933,293 new ordinary shares without nominal value ("New Shares"). The


New Shares will carry dividend rights as from 1 January 2020 excluding the


right to participate in the interim dividend which was paid on 4 December


2020 from available reserves.



The New Shares will be offered for sale exclusively to institutional


investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated book building


process. The private placement will commence immediately after the


publication of this notification. The Board of Directors will determine and


thereafter announce the final number of New Shares and the placement price


following the conclusion of the accelerated book building process. Befesa


has agreed to a six-months lock-up period following the private placement


with market-customary exceptions.



The New Shares are to be included in the existing listing of Befesa's shares


in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission


obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a


prospectus. Admission of the New Shares to trading is expected on 18 June


2021, trading of the New Shares is expected to commence on 21 June 2021. The


delivery of the New Shares is scheduled for 21 June 2021.



Citigroup is acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the


private placement of the New Shares.



The dividend per Befesa share to be resolved upon in the upcoming annual


general meeting on 30 June 2021 ("AGM") will remain unchanged at EUR 1.17


per share, leading to a slight increase in the total proposed dividend out


of the share premium in the amount of up to EUR 6,941,953 to a total


proposed dividend of up to EUR 46,799,998.



Contact:



Investor Relations



Rafael Pérez


Director of Investor Relations & Strategy


Email: irbefesa@befesa.com


Phone: +49 2102 1001 0



About Befesa



Befesa is a leading player in the circular economy, providing environmental,


regulated services to the steel and aluminium industries with facilities


located in Germany, Spain, Sweden, France, as well as in Turkey, South Korea


and China. Through its two business units, Steel Dust and Aluminium Salt


Slags recycling services, which are a critical part of the circular economy,


Befesa manages and recycles around 1.5 million tonnes of residues annually,


with a production of around 1.3 million tonnes of new materials, which


Befesa reintroduces in the market, reducing the consumption of natural


resources. Further information is available on the Company's website:


www.befesa.com



Disclaimer



This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the


solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person


in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America ("United States"


or "U.S.") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or


solicitation is unlawful.



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and


may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or


benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an


exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration


requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein are


being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified


institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and


outside the United States, only to certain non-U.S. investors pursuant to


Regulation S. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to


herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or


for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of


Australia, Canada or Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to


herein has not been and will not be registered under the applicable


securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer


of the securities in the United States.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), any offer of the


securities referred to herein will only be made pursuant to an exemption


under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended ("Prospectus Regulation"), from


the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Befesa has


not authorized, nor does it authorize, the making of any offer of securities


in circumstances in which an obligation arises for Befesa or any other


person to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer.



This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution only to persons who


(i) are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) who have professional experience in


matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the


Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005


(the "Order"), (iii) are high net worth entities falling within article


49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; or (iv) other persons to whom it may otherwise


be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as


"Relevant


Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons. Any


person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this


announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity


to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and


will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the


securities referred to herein in the United Kingdom will only be made


pursuant to an exemption under Section 86 of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of


securities. Befesa has not authorized, nor does it authorize, the making of


any offer of securities in circumstances in which an obligation arises for


Befesa or any other person to publish or supplement a prospectus for such


offer.



This announcement may contain estimates, opinions, projections and other


forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to various


risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those


described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g.


impacts of COVID-19, changes in business, economic and competitive


conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange


rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings,


and the availability of financing. Any forward-looking statements only speak


as of the date of this announcement and it is up to the recipients to make


its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statement and


assumptions. Befesa does not undertake any responsibility to update the


forward-looking statements in this announcement and assumes no liability


whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.06.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


E-Mail: irbefesa@befesa.com


Internet: www.befesa.com


ISIN: LU1704650164


WKN: A2H5Z1


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London


EQS News ID: 1208839





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1208839 16.06.2021 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt sensationelle 30,3 g/t Gold über 7,3m
Nach 11.900% mit GT Gold ($GTT) und 39.160% mit Great Bear ($GBR)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,80 € 58,00 € -1,20 € -2,07% 16.06./19:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1704650164 A2H5Z1 65,00 € 31,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,80 € -2,07%  19:43
Xetra 57,90 € 0,00%  17:35
München 57,80 € -1,70%  08:00
Berlin 57,40 € -1,71%  08:00
Hamburg 57,30 € -2,39%  08:09
Hannover 57,30 € -2,39%  08:05
Frankfurt 56,30 € -2,60%  17:54
Stuttgart 55,90 € -3,29%  19:15
Düsseldorf 55,50 € -3,98%  19:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
462% Uranium Hot Stock im steilen Aufwärtstrend. Nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Befesa zeichnen...? 27.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...