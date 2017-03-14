Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bechtle":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Scrip issue / Share buy-back programme (english)




14.03.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


Bechtle AG: Scrip issue / Share buy-back programme


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback Bechtle AG: Scrip issue / Share buy-back programme


14-March-2017 / 14:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Bechtle AG: Scrip issue / Share buy-back programme


Neckarsulm, 14.03.2017 - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG resolved today to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2017 to increase issued capital of the company from corporate funds by so-called scrip issue to the existing shareholders of the company. Here, one new no-par share is to be issued to the shareholders for each existing no-pare share. In this way both the issued capital and the number of issued shares are to be doubled; however the proportionate amount of the individual shares in the issued capital is to continue to be EUR 1.00. At the same time, the market price level of the individual Bechtle shares will reduce accordingly, without affecting the real value of the shareholders' shareholdings. This is intended to make trading in shares of the company more liquid and the Bechtle share even more attractive for broader investor circles.


On 14 March, the Executive Board of Bechtle AG also took the policy decision to start a share buyback programme. The buy-back is to begin at the earliest after the conclusion of the capital increase out of corporate funds and the scrip issue. More details on the share buy-back programme will then to be established and published. The basis for the buy-back is the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2015, that empowered the company to acquire treasury shares up to 10 percent of the existing issued capital in the time period up to 15 June 2020.


The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2017 to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.50 to shareholders for the fiscal year 2016. This represents an increase of 10 euro cents compared to the previous year and would be the seventh dividend increase in succession.



Contact: Bechtle AG Investor Relations Martin Link Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149 Fax: +49 7132 981-4116 ir@bechtle.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


553981 14-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,47 € 99,57 € -0,10 € -0,10% 14.03./15:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005158703 515870 104,85 € 78,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,689 € +0,19%  15:26
Frankfurt 99,82 € +0,53%  14:37
Stuttgart 100,051 € +0,44%  15:18
Düsseldorf 99,17 € +0,43%  08:06
München 99,47 € +0,17%  08:00
Berlin 99,48 € +0,03%  14:13
Hamburg 99,17 € -0,09%  08:09
Hannover 99,17 € -0,09%  08:10
Xetra 99,47 € -0,10%  15:23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
117 Bechtle - kaufenswert! 29.12.16
39 Bechtle hat jetzt 20% Potentia. 13.03.15
352 Bechtle - günstiger wachstumss. 23.01.11
1 +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 14.08.06
1 Bechtle - war jemand auf der . 22.06.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...