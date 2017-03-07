DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.03.17 08:45
dpa-AFX


BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates


BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates


07-March-2017 / 08:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


BayWa AG sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates


BayWa Aktiengesellschaft


Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of the Market Abuse Regulation


Munich, 7 March 2017


Today, BayWa AG has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra Agriculture LLC and Al Dahra National Investments LLC ("Al Dahra"), having their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with the foundation of a joint venture company in Abu Dhabi ("Transaction"). Al Dahra is a leading company in the agriculture industry.


The joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in the Arab country in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in the United Arab Emirates in the future. The joint venture is part of BayWa group's specialty strategy. With the production of agrarian specialties, BayWa extends its real net output ratio in order to tap into international growth markets for agrarian specialties.


BayWa AG will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million Euros for the project. The completion of the Transaction is, inter alia, subject to the approval of the competent authorities in the United Arab Emirates.


BayWa AG Management Board


BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005







Contact: Contact: Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Relations, tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 22-36 98, e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


07-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: BayWa AG Arabellastraße 4 81925 München Germany Phone: 089/ 9222-3691 Fax: 089/ 9222-3698 E-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de Internet: www.baywa.de ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, WKN: 519406, 519400, Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


550935 07-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


