DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler closes the financial year 2016 with strong growth and high profitability (english)

Basler closes the financial year 2016 with strong growth and high profitability

- Sales Euro 97.5 million (2015: Euro 85.4 million, +14 %)

- Incoming orders Euro 105.4 million (2015: Euro 83.0 million, +27 %)

- EBITDA Euro 18.8 million (2015: Euro 16.0 million, + 17 %)

- Earnings before taxes Euro 11.4 million (2015: Euro 9.1 million, +25 %)

- Free cash flow Euro 8.1 million (2015: Euro 3.6 million, +125 %)

Ahrensburg, February 14, 2017 - BASLER AG, one of the leading global manufacturers of industrial cameras, is releasing preliminary figures for fiscal year 2016 today.

The group's sales increased in fiscal year 2016 by 14 % to Euro 97.5 million (previous year: Euro 85.4 million). For the first time in the company's history, incoming orders exceeded the mark of Euro 100 million and increased to Euro 105.4 million (previous year: Euro 83.0 million). Compared to the previous year, earnings before taxes increased by 25 % to Euro 11.4 million (previous year: Euro 9.1 million). The pre-tax margin amounted to 11.7 % (previous year: 10.7 %). With these results the company's forecast communicated to the capital market has been achieved at the upper end.

The cash flow from operations closed the financial year at Euro 16.1 million (previous year: Euro 12.9 million, +25 %). The free cash flow calculated as the sum of cash flows from operations and cash flow for investments reached a value of Euro 8.1 million (previous year: Euro 3.6 million, +125 %) and thus substantiates the self-financed growth strategy of the company.

These provisional figures are awaiting final approval by the auditors and the supervisory board. The definitive figures for fiscal year 2016, the annual report for 2016, and the forecast for fiscal year 2017 will be released on March 31, 2017.

The company started the year 2017 with a high order backlog and very good incoming orders and thus continues its growth course.

Basler is a leading global manufacturer of digital cameras for industrial and retail applications, medical devices, and traffic systems. Product designs are driven by industry requirements and offer easy integration, compact size, excellent image quality, and a very strong price/performance ratio. Founded in 1988, Basler has more than 25 years of experience in vision technologies. The company employs 500 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as in international subsidiaries and offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, D-22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 - 4102-463 101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

