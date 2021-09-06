DGAP-Adhoc: BV Holding AG: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.09.21 07:00
dpa-AFX

BV Holding AG: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: BV Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognose


BV Holding AG: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe



06.09.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

16 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST


NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS


COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN


WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA,


CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURSIDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR


RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGSITRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG Burgdorf, 6. September 2021 - 07:00 Uhr



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 16 KR



BV Holding AG publiziert weitere Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe



Die BV Holding AG hat eine weitere Präsentation mit Informationen zur


SKAN-Gruppe publiziert. Diese Informationen sind ab sofort auf ihrer


Webseite www.bvgroup.ch verfügbar. Die Präsentation enthält unter anderem


Informationen zur Marktpositionierung der SKAN-Gruppe, zu ihren Produkten,


zusätzliche finanzielle Kennzahlen sowie Angaben zur erwarteten


Geschäftsentwicklung in den kommenden Jahren (Guidance).



Die SKAN-Gruppe gilt als ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der


Isolatortechnologie für die biopharmazeutische Industrie. Im Hinblick auf


den, vorbehältlich des Marktumfeldes, im vierten Quartal 2021 geplanten


Börsengang der Gruppe an der SIX Swiss Exchange veröffentlicht die BV


Holding AG heute eine Präsentation mit weiteren Informationen zur


SKAN-Gruppe.



Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"



Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf


an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).



Kontakte



Patrick Schär


Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG


schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50



Thomas Balmer


Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG


tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28




This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities. This document is not a


prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA")


or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may


not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions,


in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained


herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer


to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be


unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification


under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



Statements made in this publication may include forward-looking statements.


These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as


"anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project",


"intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "could" and/or other words and terms of


similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of


results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth,


strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. Such


statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or


beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including


factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking


statements contained in this media release regarding trends or current


activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or


activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other


future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the


statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the


outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and


may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business,


competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other


factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither BV


Holding AG nor Skan Holding AG nor any of their respective affiliates is


under any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such


obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements,


whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You


should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements,


which speak only as of the date of this media release. It should be noted


that past performance is not a guide to future performance.



Except as required by applicable law, BV Holding AG has no intention or


obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts


thereof (including any forward looking statement) following the date hereof.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any


state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,


Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This


announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation


to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United


States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer


or solicitation is unlawful. BV Holding AG shares have not been and will not


be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities


Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the


United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold,


renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the


United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a


transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities


Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or


other jurisdiction of the United States.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom, and no such offer of securities to will


be made to the public in the United Kingdom, except that offers of


securities may be made to the public in the United Kingdom at any time under


the following exemptions under the UK Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any


legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK


Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within


section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"),


provided that no such offer of securities shall require BV Holding AG to


publish a prospectus pursuant to section 85 of the FSMA or supplement a


prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. For the


purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public" in


relation to the securities means the communication in any form and by any


means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities


to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase the


securities, and the expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation


(EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European


Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this


document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) investment


professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) high


net worth entities falling within article 49 of the Order or (iii) other


persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, (all such persons together


being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available


to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or


otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant


persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on


this document or any of its contents.



In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area (each a


"Member


State"), no securities have been offered and will be offered to the public


in that Member State, except that offers of securities may be made to the


public in that Member State at any time under the following exemptions under


the Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified


investor as defined under the Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other


circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation,


provided that no such offer of securities shall require BV Holding AG to


publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or


supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.


For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"


in relation to the securities in any Member State means the communication in


any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the


offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide


to purchase securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means


Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=db4a529098c28bdd4a6e667adda189ba


Dateibeschreibung: Publikation weiterer Informationen zur SKAN-Gruppe



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: BV Holding AG


Technikumstrasse 2


3400 Burgdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 031 380 18 50


Fax: +41 031 380 18 59


E-Mail: info@bvgroup.ch


Internet: www.bvgroup.ch


ISIN: CH0013396012


Valorennummer: 1339601


Börsen: BX Berne eXchange


EQS News ID: 1231258





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1231258 06.09.2021 CET/CEST



°






