DGAP-Adhoc: BV Holding AG: Einladung zu ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung und Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsführung (deutsch)

Einladung zu ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung und

Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsführung

10.09.2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Einladung zu ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung und Veränderungen im

Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsführung

Die BV Holding AG hat die Einladung und die Traktanden zur

ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 4. Oktober 2021 publiziert. Diese

Informationen sind ab sofort auf ihrer Webseite www.bvgroup.ch verfügbar. Im

Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang an der SIX Swiss Exchange werden

zusätzliche Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vorgeschlagen.

In Anbetracht des geplanten Börsengangs an der SIX Swiss Exchange beantragt

der Verwaltungsrat der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung unter anderem

einen Namenswechsel der Gesellschaft zu «SKAN Group AG».

Darüber hinaus stellt der Verwaltungsrat weitere Anträge, die für die

Umsetzung des geplanten Börsengangs notwendig oder sinnvoll sind, so unter

anderem eine ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung, die Änderung des

Gesellschaftszwecks, die Ersetzung des bestehenden Opting-Outs durch ein

Opting-Up und die Verlegung des Firmensitzes. Die einzelnen Traktanden und

die entsprechenden Anträge des Verwaltungsrats sind in der Einladung zur

ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung ausführlich erläutert.

Die neue Ausrichtung der Gesellschaft auf Isolator- und Reinraumtechnik für

die

(bio-)pharmazeutische Industrie und die angestrebte Börsenkotierung an der

SIX Swiss Exchange bedingt auch eine andere Zusammenstellung des

Verwaltungsrats. Sämtliche bisherigen Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats der BV

Holding AG treten zurück - aufschiebend bedingt auf die Durchführung der

Kapitalerhöhung im Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang. Im Sinne der

Kontinuität werden mit Dr. Gert Thoenen, Oliver Baumann, Patrick Schär,

Gregor Plattner und Thomas Huber fünf bestehende Verwaltungsratsmitglieder

der Skan Holding AG auch als Verwaltungsratsmitglieder der Gesellschaft

vorgeschlagen. Ergänzt werden soll der Verwaltungsrat mit Cornelia Gehrig

und Dr. Beat Lüthi, die zusätzliches Finanz- und Branchen-Know-how ins

Gremium einbringen werden.

Nach erfolgtem Börsengang wird zudem die breit abgestützte heutige

SKAN-Geschäftsleitung die Geschäftsführung der Gruppe übernehmen. Sie

besteht aus Thomas Huber (Chief Executive Officer), Burim Maraj (Chief

Financial Officer), Martin Steegmüller (Chief Products Officer and Chief

Officer Digital Solutions), Philippe Jérôme (Chief Sales and Marketing

Officer), Bernd Naumann (Chief Technology Officer), Michel Gasser (Chief

Service Officer), Fabienne Schmid (Chief Officer Human Resources), Sascha

Pawel (Chief Innovation Officer), Thomas Zinn (Chief Contracting Officer)

sowie Cornelia Henny-Weiss (Chief Operating Officer).

Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung findet ohne die Möglichkeit der

physischen Teilnahme durch die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre statt. Diese

können ihre Stimmrechte durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin

vertreten lassen.

Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"

Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf

an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).

Kontakte

Patrick Schär

Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG

schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50

Thomas Balmer

Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG

tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28

