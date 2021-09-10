DGAP-Adhoc: BV Holding AG: Einladung zu ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung und Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsführung (deutsch)
BV Holding AG: Einladung zu ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung und Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsführung
MEDIENMITTEILUNG Burgdorf, 10. September 2021 - 19:00 Uhr
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 16 KR
Einladung zu ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung und Veränderungen im
Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsführung
Die BV Holding AG hat die Einladung und die Traktanden zur
ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 4. Oktober 2021 publiziert. Diese
Informationen sind ab sofort auf ihrer Webseite www.bvgroup.ch verfügbar. Im
Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang an der SIX Swiss Exchange werden
zusätzliche Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vorgeschlagen.
In Anbetracht des geplanten Börsengangs an der SIX Swiss Exchange beantragt
der Verwaltungsrat der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung unter anderem
einen Namenswechsel der Gesellschaft zu «SKAN Group AG».
Darüber hinaus stellt der Verwaltungsrat weitere Anträge, die für die
Umsetzung des geplanten Börsengangs notwendig oder sinnvoll sind, so unter
anderem eine ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung, die Änderung des
Gesellschaftszwecks, die Ersetzung des bestehenden Opting-Outs durch ein
Opting-Up und die Verlegung des Firmensitzes. Die einzelnen Traktanden und
die entsprechenden Anträge des Verwaltungsrats sind in der Einladung zur
ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung ausführlich erläutert.
Die neue Ausrichtung der Gesellschaft auf Isolator- und Reinraumtechnik für
die
(bio-)pharmazeutische Industrie und die angestrebte Börsenkotierung an der
SIX Swiss Exchange bedingt auch eine andere Zusammenstellung des
Verwaltungsrats. Sämtliche bisherigen Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats der BV
Holding AG treten zurück - aufschiebend bedingt auf die Durchführung der
Kapitalerhöhung im Zusammenhang mit dem geplanten Börsengang. Im Sinne der
Kontinuität werden mit Dr. Gert Thoenen, Oliver Baumann, Patrick Schär,
Gregor Plattner und Thomas Huber fünf bestehende Verwaltungsratsmitglieder
der Skan Holding AG auch als Verwaltungsratsmitglieder der Gesellschaft
vorgeschlagen. Ergänzt werden soll der Verwaltungsrat mit Cornelia Gehrig
und Dr. Beat Lüthi, die zusätzliches Finanz- und Branchen-Know-how ins
Gremium einbringen werden.
Nach erfolgtem Börsengang wird zudem die breit abgestützte heutige
SKAN-Geschäftsleitung die Geschäftsführung der Gruppe übernehmen. Sie
besteht aus Thomas Huber (Chief Executive Officer), Burim Maraj (Chief
Financial Officer), Martin Steegmüller (Chief Products Officer and Chief
Officer Digital Solutions), Philippe Jérôme (Chief Sales and Marketing
Officer), Bernd Naumann (Chief Technology Officer), Michel Gasser (Chief
Service Officer), Fabienne Schmid (Chief Officer Human Resources), Sascha
Pawel (Chief Innovation Officer), Thomas Zinn (Chief Contracting Officer)
sowie Cornelia Henny-Weiss (Chief Operating Officer).
Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung findet ohne die Möglichkeit der
physischen Teilnahme durch die Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre statt. Diese
können ihre Stimmrechte durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
vertreten lassen.
Bern Value - "Unternehmerisch investieren"
Die BV Holding AG ist als Schweizer Aktiengesellschaft mit Sitz in Burgdorf
an der BX Swiss AG kotiert (Tickersymbol: BVHN; Valorennummer: 1339601).
Kontakte
Patrick Schär
Geschäftsführer BV Holding AG
schaer@bvgroup.ch, +41 31 380 18 50
Thomas Balmer
Kommunikationsverantwortlicher Skan Holding AG c/o Dynamics Group AG
tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28
