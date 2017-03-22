Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE (english)




22.03.17 20:00
dpa-AFX


Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: GfK SE / Key word(s): Delisting Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE


22-March-2017 / 19:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


ad hoc-announcement pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 MAR


by


GfK SE


Nuremberg


- ISIN DE0005875306 -


Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE


Nuremberg, March 22, 2017 - Acceleratio Capital N.V. and GfK-Nürnberg, Gesellschaft für Konsum-, Markt- und Absatzforschung e.V. ("GfK Verein") informed us today that, following completion of the takeover offer, they now hold together about 75.786% of the shares of GfK SE and that Acceleratio Capital N.V. and companies affiliated with it have executed agreements for the acquisition of an additional about 20.877% of the shares of GfK SE. Immediately after consummation of these agreements, expected to occur by the end of March 2017, all of these shares, together representing 96.663% of GfK SE's share capital, will be held by Acceleratio Capital N.V.


GfK Verein and Acceleratio Capital N.V. have further informed GfK SE that Acceleratio Capital N.V. will therefore shortly send a formal request to GfK SE according to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) that the shareholders' meeting of GfK SE decides on the transfer of the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Acceleratio Capital N.V. as the majority shareholder in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement (squeeze out).


Nuremberg, March 2017


GfK SE


Management Board



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GfK SE Nordwestring 101 90419 Nürnberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)911 395-0 Fax: +49 (0)911 395-2209 E-mail: gfk@gfk.com Internet: www.gfk.com ISIN: DE0005875306 WKN: 587530 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


557257 22-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



