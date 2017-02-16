DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE launches share buy-back with a volume of up to EUR 3 billion (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Allianz":

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Allianz SE: Allianz SE launches share buy-back with a volume of up to EUR 3 billion

Allianz SE has decided to launch a share buy-back program with a volume of up to EUR 3bn as part of a previously announced plan to return unused capital from the group's external growth budget from the period 2014 to 2016. The buy-back program is envisaged to start on February 17, 2017, and to last no longer than 12 months. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

The full implementation of the share buy-back program as scheduled is subject to maintaining a sustainable Solvency II ratio above 160 percent.

Furthermore, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board have decided to simplify Group capital management to make it more flexible. Going forward, Allianz will return capital to its shareholders on a flexible basis, rather than following a formulaic approach. Return of capital to shareholders will no longer be coupled to the unused budget for external growth and a three-year timeframe.

Munich, February 16, 2017

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.

Language: English Company: Allianz SE Königinstr. 28 80802 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 41 24 Fax: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 38 99 E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com Internet: www.allianz.com ISIN: DE0008404005 WKN: 840400 Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange

