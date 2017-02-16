Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus Group SE: Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence (english)




16.02.17 19:40
dpa-AFX


Airbus Group SE: Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus Group SE / Key word(s): Statement Airbus Group SE: Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence


16-Feb-2017 / 19:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Ad-hoc release, 16 February 2017


Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence



Airbus is surprised by today's press conference by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence raising criminal allegations ("Strafanzeige") against Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, a division of Airbus, and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, alleging willful deception and fraud linked to the order for Eurofighter jets back in 2003.


As the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence did not discuss the matter with Airbus prior to the announcement, the company learned about the allegations from the media today and is lacking substantial information. We cannot see any foundation in particular for the allegations of bad faith and fraud.


Airbus asserts that the company is continuing its policy of actively supporting the authorities in investigating concrete suspicions.


About Airbus Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2015, it generated revenues of EUR64.5 billion and employed a workforce of around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.


Media contacts Martin Agüera +49 (0) 175 227 43 69 martin.aguera@airbus.com


Gregor v. Kursell +49 (0) 906 71 4565 gregor.kursell@airbus.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Airbus Group SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545389 16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



