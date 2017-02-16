DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus Group SE: Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Airbus Group SE":

Airbus Group SE: Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence

Ad-hoc release, 16 February 2017

Airbus' statement in response to allegations by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence

Airbus is surprised by today's press conference by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence raising criminal allegations ("Strafanzeige") against Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, a division of Airbus, and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, alleging willful deception and fraud linked to the order for Eurofighter jets back in 2003.

As the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence did not discuss the matter with Airbus prior to the announcement, the company learned about the allegations from the media today and is lacking substantial information. We cannot see any foundation in particular for the allegations of bad faith and fraud.

Airbus asserts that the company is continuing its policy of actively supporting the authorities in investigating concrete suspicions.

