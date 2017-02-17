DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin PLC: Air Berlin announces the results of the exchange offer for its existing convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 and the placement of new convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 (english)

Air Berlin PLC: Air Berlin announces the results of the exchange offer for its existing convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 and the placement of new convertible bonds due 6 March 2019

London, 17 February 2017 - Air Berlin PLC announces (i) the results of the invitation by its subsidiary Air Berlin Finance B.V. to holders of its existing 6.00% guaranteed convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 (ISIN DE000A1HGM38) with an outstanding principal amount of EUR 140 million convertible into ordinary registered shares of Air Berlin PLC to exchange such bonds for new 8.50% guaranteed convertible bonds due 6 March 2019, and (ii) the placement by Air Berlin Finance B. V. of additional new 8.50% convertible bonds due 6 March 2019 guaranteed by, and convertible into ordinary shares of, Air Berlin PLC.

The holders of the existing convertible bonds have offered to exchange bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 41.3 million. As part thereof, Etihad Airways P.J.S.C. has offered its entire holding of EUR 40 million of the existing convertible bonds for exchange. On the basis of the exchange ratio of 1:1, new convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 41.3 million will be issued pursuant to the exchange offer. After the exchange has taken place, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the existing convertible bonds will amount to EUR 98.7 million.

In addition to the new convertible bonds to be issued as a result of the exchange offer, Air Berlin Finance B.V. expects to issue additional new convertible bonds of the same series in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 83.7 million. Air Berlin PLC intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of such additional new convertible bonds for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

In order to support the issue of additional new convertible bonds, Etihad Airways P.J.S.C. has entered into a total return swap in respect of EUR 53.7 million in principal amount of the new convertible bonds with HSBC Bank plc. HSBC Bank plc will purchase new convertible bonds in an amount that is equal to the notional amount of the total return swap.

The initial conversion price of the new convertible bonds has been set at EUR 1.15, corresponding to a premium of 92.69 per cent. above the volume weighted average price of an ordinary share of Air Berlin PLC on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange between 9.00 a.m. (CET) on 9 February 2017 and 5 p.m. (CET) on 17 February 2017.

As a result of the exchange offer and the offer of new convertible bonds, Air Berlin Finance B.V. shall issue new convertible bonds (ISIN DE000A19DMC0) in a total amount of EUR 125 million. The issue and settlement of the new convertible bonds are expected to occur on 22 February 2017.

Person making the notification: Maria Laubach, Vice President Financial Reporting Email: ir@airberlin.com

Air Berlin PLC c/o Browne Jacobson LLP, 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court, London, EC3A 7BA, United Kingdom; ISIN GB00B128C026, WKN AB1000 (Share), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard); ISIN DE000A0NQ9H6 (Convertible Bonds 2007), Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000AB100B4 (Bond April 2011 and January 2014), Bondm segment of the open market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051719786 (EUR Bond May 2014), Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange; ISIN XS1051723895 (CHF Bond May 2014), SIX Swiss Exchange and Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Company: Air Berlin PLC 6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court EC3A 7BA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 (0)30 3434 159 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 3434 159 9 E-mail: ir@airberlin.com Internet: ir.airberlin.com ISIN: GB00B128C026, DE000AONQ9H6, DE000AB100B4, DE000A1HGM38, XS1051719786, XS1051723895 WKN: AB1000

