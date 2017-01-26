DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA resolves second share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 26 million (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aurelius":

KGaA resolves second share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 26 million

26-Jan-2017 / 12:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR

Munich/Grünwald, January 26, 2017 - Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on June 9, 2016, the Executive Board of Aurelius Management SE as the personally liable shareholder of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") resolved today to buy back up to 50,000 of the Company's shares per week, for a total of up to 450,000 shares, in the time from January 30, 2017 to April 2, 2017. The total volume of the resolved share buyback will be up to EUR 26 million (excluding acquisition expenses). The Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & KGaA has approved the share buyback.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the share buyback program.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset manager with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Over the last ten years AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager investing in a wide range of sectors and across the capital structure.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focusses on investing in Special Situations and MidMarket transaction opportunities. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 25,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 4.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges with a market capitalisation of c. EUR 1.8 billion as of December 2016.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative, AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

