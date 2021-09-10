DGAP-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc (deutsch)

ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc

ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land

Holdings Plc

10.09.2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for

Croatian Land Holdings Plc

Zurich, 10.09.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its appointment as

Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc, a

real-estate investment company focused on the central Dalmatian islands. The

scope of the agreement covers the company's landmark Bra MEDhills

development project on the island of Bra, where ASMALLWORLD will assist

with the assessment of development options for a unique parcel of land on

the Adriatic Coast covering over 1M square metres.

Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has been appointed Exclusive

Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc on a land development

project in Brac, Croatia. Under the agreement, ASMALLWORLD will coordinate

all strategic aspects of project development, including the management of

potential partner brands, with the goal of maximizing the value of this 1M

square metre real estate investment for its shareholders.

Bra MEDhills - attractive development opportunity in a unique Croatian

island location

The Bra Project represents a unique development opportunity. The property

is located on the island of Bra, on the Adriatic Coast of Croatia, and

covers over 1M square metres of land with clean ownership title and all

required planning permissions in place to construct on over 400,000 m2 of

building land, achieving more than 335,000 m2 of gross developed area.

With an international airport just 15 minutes' drive from the project

location, the property offers multiple development opportunities for

residential tourist facilities amounting up to 2,000 beds plus leisure,

commercial and medical treatment facilities. The site itself is divided into

three zones, all interconnected with access roads.

Expanding ASMALLWORLD's position in the hospitality sector

ASMALLWORLD's primary role will focus on assessing development options and

identifying strategic partners for the project. As project consultant, the

company will work to secure LOIs from international luxury brands.

Under the new agreement signed today, ASMALLWORLD is also expected to

support Croatian Land Holdings Plc in finding additional investors for the

development, which has an estimated market value of US$ 30-50M. In addition

to consulting fees, ASMALLWORLD may also generate sales commissions in the

range of US$ 1.5-2.5M over the next 3 years, provided agreed conditions are

met.

"I would like to thank Croatian Land Holdings Plc for the trust that they

put in us for this unique project. Our work on MEDhills will further

strengthen ASMALLWORLD's standing in the hospitality industry and

significantly extend our work portfolio in this field," commented

ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

About Croatian Land Holdings Plc

Croatian Land Holdings Plc has a strong track-record of real estate

investments in Croatia since 2006 and focuses on the purchase of prime

building land and the subsequent development and sale of residential

properties.

Croatian Land Holdings Plc has a team of seasoned real-estate investors and

engages some of the best architects, project engineers and legal and tax

advisors in the region.

This press release and further information can be found at

www.asmallworldag.com.

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on

experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a

digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to

travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and

website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,

receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel

privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every

year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,

access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major

global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in

iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on

the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred

Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra

cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel

curation service

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the

iconic North Is-land resort in the Seychelles

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that

allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its

members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asw.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.asmallworldprivate.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.north-island.com

Contact:

ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan V. Luescher, CEO

Löwenstrasse 40

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

