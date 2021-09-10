DGAP-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation


ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land


Holdings Plc



10.09.2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ad hoc announcement



ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for


Croatian Land Holdings Plc



Zurich, 10.09.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its appointment as


Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc, a


real-estate investment company focused on the central Dalmatian islands. The


scope of the agreement covers the company's landmark Bra MEDhills


development project on the island of Bra, where ASMALLWORLD will assist


with the assessment of development options for a unique parcel of land on


the Adriatic Coast covering over 1M square metres.



Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has been appointed Exclusive


Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc on a land development


project in Brac, Croatia. Under the agreement, ASMALLWORLD will coordinate


all strategic aspects of project development, including the management of


potential partner brands, with the goal of maximizing the value of this 1M


square metre real estate investment for its shareholders.



Bra MEDhills - attractive development opportunity in a unique Croatian


island location



The Bra Project represents a unique development opportunity. The property


is located on the island of Bra, on the Adriatic Coast of Croatia, and


covers over 1M square metres of land with clean ownership title and all


required planning permissions in place to construct on over 400,000 m2 of


building land, achieving more than 335,000 m2 of gross developed area.



With an international airport just 15 minutes' drive from the project


location, the property offers multiple development opportunities for


residential tourist facilities amounting up to 2,000 beds plus leisure,


commercial and medical treatment facilities. The site itself is divided into


three zones, all interconnected with access roads.



Expanding ASMALLWORLD's position in the hospitality sector



ASMALLWORLD's primary role will focus on assessing development options and


identifying strategic partners for the project. As project consultant, the


company will work to secure LOIs from international luxury brands.



Under the new agreement signed today, ASMALLWORLD is also expected to


support Croatian Land Holdings Plc in finding additional investors for the


development, which has an estimated market value of US$ 30-50M. In addition


to consulting fees, ASMALLWORLD may also generate sales commissions in the


range of US$ 1.5-2.5M over the next 3 years, provided agreed conditions are


met.



"I would like to thank Croatian Land Holdings Plc for the trust that they


put in us for this unique project. Our work on MEDhills will further


strengthen ASMALLWORLD's standing in the hospitality industry and


significantly extend our work portfolio in this field," commented


ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.



About Croatian Land Holdings Plc



Croatian Land Holdings Plc has a strong track-record of real estate


investments in Croatia since 2006 and focuses on the purchase of prime


building land and the subsequent development and sale of residential


properties.



Croatian Land Holdings Plc has a team of seasoned real-estate investors and


engages some of the best architects, project engineers and legal and tax


advisors in the region.



This press release and further information can be found at


www.asmallworldag.com.




The ASMALLWORLD Group



ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on


experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.



Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a


digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to


travel better, experience more and make new connections.



Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and


website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,


receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel


privileges.



Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every


year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,


access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major


global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in


iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.



Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:



ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on


the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred


Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra


cost



ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel


curation service



ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the


iconic North Is-land resort in the Seychelles



First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that


allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices



The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its


members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world



For more information, please visit:



www.asmallworldag.com



www.asw.com



www.asmallworldcollection.com



www.asmallworldprivate.com



www.first-class-and-more.de



www.first-class-and-more.com



www.finestclubs.com



www.asmallworldhospitality.com



www.north-island.com



Contact:



ASMALLWORLD AG


Jan V. Luescher, CEO


Löwenstrasse 40


8001 Zurich


Switzerland


info@asmallworldag.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ASMALLWORLD AG


Löwenstrasse 40


8001 Zürich


Schweiz


ISIN: CH0404880129


Valorennummer: A2JE3W


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1232740





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1232740 10.09.2021 CET/CEST



°






