DGAP-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc (deutsch)

ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc
ASMALLWORLD AG named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land
Holdings Plc
Ad hoc announcement
ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) named Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for
Croatian Land Holdings Plc
Zurich, 10.09.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its appointment as
Exclusive Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc, a
real-estate investment company focused on the central Dalmatian islands. The
scope of the agreement covers the company's landmark Bra MEDhills
development project on the island of Bra, where ASMALLWORLD will assist
with the assessment of development options for a unique parcel of land on
the Adriatic Coast covering over 1M square metres.
Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has been appointed Exclusive
Hospitality Consultant for Croatian Land Holdings Plc on a land development
project in Brac, Croatia. Under the agreement, ASMALLWORLD will coordinate
all strategic aspects of project development, including the management of
potential partner brands, with the goal of maximizing the value of this 1M
square metre real estate investment for its shareholders.
Bra MEDhills - attractive development opportunity in a unique Croatian
island location
The Bra Project represents a unique development opportunity. The property
is located on the island of Bra, on the Adriatic Coast of Croatia, and
covers over 1M square metres of land with clean ownership title and all
required planning permissions in place to construct on over 400,000 m2 of
building land, achieving more than 335,000 m2 of gross developed area.
With an international airport just 15 minutes' drive from the project
location, the property offers multiple development opportunities for
residential tourist facilities amounting up to 2,000 beds plus leisure,
commercial and medical treatment facilities. The site itself is divided into
three zones, all interconnected with access roads.
Expanding ASMALLWORLD's position in the hospitality sector
ASMALLWORLD's primary role will focus on assessing development options and
identifying strategic partners for the project. As project consultant, the
company will work to secure LOIs from international luxury brands.
Under the new agreement signed today, ASMALLWORLD is also expected to
support Croatian Land Holdings Plc in finding additional investors for the
development, which has an estimated market value of US$ 30-50M. In addition
to consulting fees, ASMALLWORLD may also generate sales commissions in the
range of US$ 1.5-2.5M over the next 3 years, provided agreed conditions are
met.
"I would like to thank Croatian Land Holdings Plc for the trust that they
put in us for this unique project. Our work on MEDhills will further
strengthen ASMALLWORLD's standing in the hospitality industry and
significantly extend our work portfolio in this field," commented
ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.
About Croatian Land Holdings Plc
Croatian Land Holdings Plc has a strong track-record of real estate
investments in Croatia since 2006 and focuses on the purchase of prime
building land and the subsequent development and sale of residential
properties.
Croatian Land Holdings Plc has a team of seasoned real-estate investors and
engages some of the best architects, project engineers and legal and tax
advisors in the region.
This press release and further information can be found at
www.asmallworldag.com.
The ASMALLWORLD Group
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on
experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a
digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to
travel better, experience more and make new connections.
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and
website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,
receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel
privileges.
Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every
year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,
access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major
global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in
iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.
Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:
ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on
the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred
Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra
cost
ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel
curation service
ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the
iconic North Is-land resort in the Seychelles
First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that
allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices
The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its
members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldag.com
www.asw.com
www.asmallworldcollection.com
www.asmallworldprivate.com
www.first-class-and-more.de
www.first-class-and-more.com
www.finestclubs.com
www.asmallworldhospitality.com
www.north-island.com
Contact:
ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan V. Luescher, CEO
Löwenstrasse 40
8001 Zurich
Switzerland
info@asmallworldag.com
