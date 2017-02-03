DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier SE and Ciber, Inc. combine SAP business in Germany (english)

ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier SE and Ciber, Inc.



combine SAP business in Germany

Munich, 3 February 2017 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE0005086300, WKN 508630) and Ciber, Inc., headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, have reached an agreement today to combine their activities in the German market for SAP Consulting Services and SAP Managed Services. To this end, Ciber is selling its German companies, namely Ciber AG based in Heidelberg and Ciber Managed Services GmbH based in Freiburg, to Allgeier Enterprise Services AG. In addition, Ciber France SAS based in Entzheim, France, and major parts of the operations, including the customer relationships and employees of Ciber Danmark A/S headquartered in Brøndby, Denmark, will be transferred, along with the software solution Ciber Compliance Suite for SAP Systems.

Allgeier will combine the acquired Ciber entities with its own existing SAP business in Allgeier ConsultingServices GmbH based in Kronberg and Allgeier Midmarket Services GmbH based in Freiburg under the umbrella of Allgeier Enterprise Services AG.

The purchase price of the shares and assets acquired from Ciber amounts up to EUR 8 million. Part of the purchase price is contingent on the economic performance of the organization unit created through the process in 2017 and 2018. The transaction will take place once approval has been obtained from the antitrust authorities.

Ciber has found Allgeier as a competent and powerful partner to further and expand the business with major domestic and international companies as well as mid-sized companies at the high end of the market in Germany, France and Denmark. Allgeier is strengthening its Enterprise Services business and reinforcing its position as a leading full service provider of SAP Enterprise Services.

Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation: with a growth strategy oriented to innovations and future trends, as well as an integrative business model, Allgeier seizes the opportunities that digitalization offers. Three operating segments, each with their individual specialist or sector-related focal points, work together for more than 3,000 customers from almost all business sectors. With more than 6,100 salaried employees and more than 1,300 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers an extensive one-stop-shop range of solutions and services. With a highly flexible delivery model, Allgeier covers the entire IT service spectrum from on-site through to nearshore and offshore: with a strong business pillar in India, the company secures flexibility and maximum scalability of services, as well as highly qualified high-end software development expertise. Allgeier customers include globally operating groups as well as innovative medium-size business operations that aim to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. This Munich-based, fast-growing Group maintains more than 90 branches in German-speaking countries, the rest of Europe, as well as in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Mexico and the USA. Allgeier generated EUR 445 million of revenue in 2015 (continuing operations). Allgeier SE ranks first in the 2016 Lünendonk(R) list of "Leading German Medium-Sized IT Consultants and System Integrators". According to the Lünendonk(R) 2016 market segment study "The Market for Recruiting, Mediating and Managing IT Freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts ranks among Germany's top three IT personnel service providers. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN 508630, ISIN DE0005086300). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com.

