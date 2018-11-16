DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Luxemburg, 16. November 2018 - Der Verwaltungsrat der ADO Properties S.A.


("ADO


Properties", die "Gesellschaft") hat das heutige Angebot (die "Emission")


nicht nachrangiger unbesicherter Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit


am 23. November 2023 im Gesamtbetrag von EUR 165 Millionen (die


"Schuldverschreibungen")


beschlossen. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in neue und/oder bestehende


Stammaktien von ADO Properties (die "Aktien") wandelbar sein. Bezugsrechte


der Aktionäre sind ausgeschlossen.



Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös zur Rückzahlung bestehender


kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten, zur Verlängerung des Fälligkeitsprofils der


Verbindlichkeiten der Gesellschaft sowie zur Stärkung der


Liquiditätsposition der Gesellschaft zu verwenden.



Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren haben.



Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in Höhe von 100 % ihres Nennbetrags


ausgegeben und zurückgezahlt, sofern sie nicht zuvor umgewandelt oder


zurückgekauft und entwertet wurden. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit


einem Kupon zwischen 0,875 % und 1,625 % pro Jahr, der halbjährlich


nachträglich zahlbar ist, und einer Wandelprämie von 27,5 % über dem


volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der Aktien im XETRA-Handel zwischen


Börsenöffnung und Schließung am 18. November 2018 platziert.



Die Preisstellung der Emission wird voraussichtlich heute nach einem


beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgen, die Abwicklung erfolgt


voraussichtlich am oder um den 23. November 2018.



Die ADO Group LTD, die Hauptaktionärin der Gesellschaft, hat ihr Interesse


bekundet, im beschleunigten Bookbuilding Verfahren ein Angebot, das anteilig


ihrer aktuellen Beteiligung an der Gesellschaft entspricht, abzugeben.



ADO Properties wird die Möglichkeit haben, die Schuldverschreibungen zu


ihrem Nennwert (zuzüglich aufgelaufener Zinsen) gemäß den Bedingungen der


Schuldverschreibungen jederzeit (i) am oder nach dem 14. Dezember 2021, wenn


der Kurs pro Aktie über einen bestimmten Zeitraum mindestens 130 % des dann


gültigen Wandlungskurses beträgt, oder (ii) wenn höchstens 15 % des


Gesamtnennwerts der Schuldverschreibungen noch ausstehen, einzulösen.



Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, die Aufnahme der Schuldverschreibungen in den


Handel im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse zu beantragen. ADO


Properties hat sich verpflichtet, keine Wertpapiere, die den


Schuldverschreibungen oder ihren Stammaktien im Wesentlichen entsprechen,


während einer Sperrfrist zu verkaufen, die 90 Tage nach der Abwicklung der


Emission endet, wobei bestimmte Ausnahmen und Verzichtserklärungen der Joint


Bookrunner bestehen.



Die Schuldverschreibungen werden ausschließlich institutionellen Investoren


außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten, Australiens, Kanadas, Südafrikas, Japans


und anderer Jurisdiktionen, in der Angebote oder Verkäufe der Wertpapiere


nach geltendem Recht untersagt sind, angeboten.



Investor Relations



ir@ado.properties



+352 27 84 56 710



+352 26 26 34 079



MAR Hinweis



Diese Mitteilung enthält Informationen, die als Insider-Informationen im


Sinne von Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der EU-Marktmissbrauchsverordnung gelten oder


gelten könnten.



Über ADO Properties



ADO Properties ist ein auf Wohnimmobilien in Berlin fokussiertes Unternehmen


mit einem Immobilienbestand von rund 23,500 Einheiten in Berlin. Das


Unternehmen verfügt über eine vollständig integrierte, skalierbare interne


Plattform mit eigener Immobilienverwaltung. ADO Properties übernimmt neben


der Verantwortung für den Zustand seiner Wohnungen und Gebäude auch


Verantwortung für die Menschen, die Mitarbeiter und das nachbarschaftliche


Umfeld. Das Portfolio von ADO Properties konzentriert sich auf zentrale


Lagen innerhalb Berlins sowie attraktive Bezirke am Stadtrand.



Disclaimers



This ad hoc announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on


current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of the Company.


Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead


to material differences between the actual future results, financial


situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given


here. These factors include those discussed in the Company's public reports,


which are available on the Company's website at ado.properties.com. The


Company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking


statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are


cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,


which speak only as of the date hereof.



This announcement and the information contained herein may not be


distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the


securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws.



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute,


contain or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or an


invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or


subscribe for, any securities. In connection with this transaction there has


not been, nor will there be, any public offering of the Bonds. No prospectus


will be prepared in connection with the offering of the Bonds. The Bonds may


not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction under circumstances which


would require the issuer of the Bonds to prepare or register any prospectus


or offering document relating to the Bonds in such jurisdiction.



Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or


the laws of any state within the United States, and may not be offered or


sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption


from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration


requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no offering of the


securities in the United States.



EEA SELLING RESTRICTION AND DEEMED INVESTOR REPRESENTATIONS



An offer for any securities referred to herein, is expected only to be made


in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA) which have implemented


the Prospectus Directive (each, a "relevant member state") and will only be


addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" as


defined in the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these


purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC


(and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the


extent implemented in a relevant EEA member state), and includes any


relevant implementing measure in the relevant EEA member state and the


expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. As noted


above, prospectus is not required to be published pursuant to the Prospectus


Directive.



If located in a relevant member state, each person who initially acquires


any securities, and to the extent applicable any funds on behalf of which


such person acquires such securities that are located in a relevant member


state, or to whom any offer of securities may be made will be deemed to have


represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor as


defined above.



For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being


distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)


("Investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000


(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) certain high value


persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net


worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv)


any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons


in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Bonds


are expected to only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement


to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Bonds will be engaged in


only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should


not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.



MIFID II PROFESSIONALS / ECPS-ONLY (ALL DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS) / NO PRIIPS


KID



Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained


within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as


amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated


Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing


measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and


disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or


otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II


Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,


the contemplated Bonds have been subject to a product approval process which


has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the contemplated


Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as


defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the


contemplated Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are


appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the


contemplated Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the


manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to


MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in


respect of the contemplated Bonds (by either adopting or refining the


manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate


distribution channels.



The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any


contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the


contemplated Bonds. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment


does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for


the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group


of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever


with respect to the contemplated Bonds.



The contemplated Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise


made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made


available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a "Retail


Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as


defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within


the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC ("IMD"), where that customer would not


qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of


MIFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation


(EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the


contemplated Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in


the EEA has been or will be prepared and therefore offering or selling the


contemplated Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor


in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.



Bitte warten...