DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf (deutsch)
16.11.18 07:59
dpa-AFX
ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von
EUR 165 Millionen auf
16.11.2018 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr.
596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WKN: A14U78 ISIN: LU1250154413 Land: Großherzogtum Luxemburg
ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
ADO Properties S.A. / Stichworte: Anleihe
Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen gemäß Artikel 17
Marktmissbrauchsverordnung
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
NICHT ZUR DIREKTEN ODER INDIREKTEN VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG IN EINER
JURISDIKTION BESTIMMT, IN DER DIE VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG
GESETZLICH UNTERSAGT IST.
ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
Luxemburg, 16. November 2018 - Der Verwaltungsrat der ADO Properties S.A.
("ADO
Properties", die "Gesellschaft") hat das heutige Angebot (die "Emission")
nicht nachrangiger unbesicherter Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit
am 23. November 2023 im Gesamtbetrag von EUR 165 Millionen (die
"Schuldverschreibungen")
beschlossen. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in neue und/oder bestehende
Stammaktien von ADO Properties (die "Aktien") wandelbar sein. Bezugsrechte
der Aktionäre sind ausgeschlossen.
Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös zur Rückzahlung bestehender
kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten, zur Verlängerung des Fälligkeitsprofils der
Verbindlichkeiten der Gesellschaft sowie zur Stärkung der
Liquiditätsposition der Gesellschaft zu verwenden.
Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren haben.
Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in Höhe von 100 % ihres Nennbetrags
ausgegeben und zurückgezahlt, sofern sie nicht zuvor umgewandelt oder
zurückgekauft und entwertet wurden. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit
einem Kupon zwischen 0,875 % und 1,625 % pro Jahr, der halbjährlich
nachträglich zahlbar ist, und einer Wandelprämie von 27,5 % über dem
volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der Aktien im XETRA-Handel zwischen
Börsenöffnung und Schließung am 18. November 2018 platziert.
Die Preisstellung der Emission wird voraussichtlich heute nach einem
beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgen, die Abwicklung erfolgt
voraussichtlich am oder um den 23. November 2018.
Die ADO Group LTD, die Hauptaktionärin der Gesellschaft, hat ihr Interesse
bekundet, im beschleunigten Bookbuilding Verfahren ein Angebot, das anteilig
ihrer aktuellen Beteiligung an der Gesellschaft entspricht, abzugeben.
ADO Properties wird die Möglichkeit haben, die Schuldverschreibungen zu
ihrem Nennwert (zuzüglich aufgelaufener Zinsen) gemäß den Bedingungen der
Schuldverschreibungen jederzeit (i) am oder nach dem 14. Dezember 2021, wenn
der Kurs pro Aktie über einen bestimmten Zeitraum mindestens 130 % des dann
gültigen Wandlungskurses beträgt, oder (ii) wenn höchstens 15 % des
Gesamtnennwerts der Schuldverschreibungen noch ausstehen, einzulösen.
Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, die Aufnahme der Schuldverschreibungen in den
Handel im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse zu beantragen. ADO
Properties hat sich verpflichtet, keine Wertpapiere, die den
Schuldverschreibungen oder ihren Stammaktien im Wesentlichen entsprechen,
während einer Sperrfrist zu verkaufen, die 90 Tage nach der Abwicklung der
Emission endet, wobei bestimmte Ausnahmen und Verzichtserklärungen der Joint
Bookrunner bestehen.
Die Schuldverschreibungen werden ausschließlich institutionellen Investoren
außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten, Australiens, Kanadas, Südafrikas, Japans
und anderer Jurisdiktionen, in der Angebote oder Verkäufe der Wertpapiere
nach geltendem Recht untersagt sind, angeboten.
Investor Relations
ir@ado.properties
+352 27 84 56 710
+352 26 26 34 079
MAR Hinweis
Diese Mitteilung enthält Informationen, die als Insider-Informationen im
Sinne von Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der EU-Marktmissbrauchsverordnung gelten oder
gelten könnten.
Über ADO Properties
ADO Properties ist ein auf Wohnimmobilien in Berlin fokussiertes Unternehmen
mit einem Immobilienbestand von rund 23,500 Einheiten in Berlin. Das
Unternehmen verfügt über eine vollständig integrierte, skalierbare interne
Plattform mit eigener Immobilienverwaltung. ADO Properties übernimmt neben
der Verantwortung für den Zustand seiner Wohnungen und Gebäude auch
Verantwortung für die Menschen, die Mitarbeiter und das nachbarschaftliche
Umfeld. Das Portfolio von ADO Properties konzentriert sich auf zentrale
Lagen innerhalb Berlins sowie attraktive Bezirke am Stadtrand.
Disclaimers
This ad hoc announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on
current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of the Company.
Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead
to material differences between the actual future results, financial
situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given
here. These factors include those discussed in the Company's public reports,
which are available on the Company's website at ado.properties.com. The
Company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking
statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date hereof.
This announcement and the information contained herein may not be
distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the
securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute,
contain or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or an
invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or
subscribe for, any securities. In connection with this transaction there has
not been, nor will there be, any public offering of the Bonds. No prospectus
will be prepared in connection with the offering of the Bonds. The Bonds may
not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction under circumstances which
would require the issuer of the Bonds to prepare or register any prospectus
or offering document relating to the Bonds in such jurisdiction.
Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or
the laws of any state within the United States, and may not be offered or
sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption
from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration
requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no offering of the
securities in the United States.
EEA SELLING RESTRICTION AND DEEMED INVESTOR REPRESENTATIONS
An offer for any securities referred to herein, is expected only to be made
in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA) which have implemented
the Prospectus Directive (each, a "relevant member state") and will only be
addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" as
defined in the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these
purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC
(and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the
extent implemented in a relevant EEA member state), and includes any
relevant implementing measure in the relevant EEA member state and the
expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. As noted
above, prospectus is not required to be published pursuant to the Prospectus
Directive.
If located in a relevant member state, each person who initially acquires
any securities, and to the extent applicable any funds on behalf of which
such person acquires such securities that are located in a relevant member
state, or to whom any offer of securities may be made will be deemed to have
represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor as
defined above.
For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being
distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)
("Investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) certain high value
persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net
worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv)
any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons
in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Bonds
are expected to only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement
to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Bonds will be engaged in
only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should
not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
MIFID II PROFESSIONALS / ECPS-ONLY (ALL DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS) / NO PRIIPS
KID
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained
within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as
amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated
Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing
measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and
disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or
otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II
Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,
the contemplated Bonds have been subject to a product approval process which
has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the contemplated
Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as
defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the
contemplated Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are
appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the
contemplated Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the
manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to
MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in
respect of the contemplated Bonds (by either adopting or refining the
manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate
distribution channels.
The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any
contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the
contemplated Bonds. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment
does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for
the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group
of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever
with respect to the contemplated Bonds.
The contemplated Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise
made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made
available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a "Retail
Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as
defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within
the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC ("IMD"), where that customer would not
qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of
MIFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation
(EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the
contemplated Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in
the EEA has been or will be prepared and therefore offering or selling the
contemplated Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor
in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
