DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf (deutsch)

ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf

ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf

NICHT ZUR DIREKTEN ODER INDIREKTEN VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG IN EINER

JURISDIKTION BESTIMMT, IN DER DIE VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERTEILUNG

GESETZLICH UNTERSAGT IST.

ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf

Luxemburg, 16. November 2018 - Der Verwaltungsrat der ADO Properties S.A.

("ADO

Properties", die "Gesellschaft") hat das heutige Angebot (die "Emission")

nicht nachrangiger unbesicherter Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit

am 23. November 2023 im Gesamtbetrag von EUR 165 Millionen (die

"Schuldverschreibungen")

beschlossen. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in neue und/oder bestehende

Stammaktien von ADO Properties (die "Aktien") wandelbar sein. Bezugsrechte

der Aktionäre sind ausgeschlossen.

Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös zur Rückzahlung bestehender

kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten, zur Verlängerung des Fälligkeitsprofils der

Verbindlichkeiten der Gesellschaft sowie zur Stärkung der

Liquiditätsposition der Gesellschaft zu verwenden.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren haben.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in Höhe von 100 % ihres Nennbetrags

ausgegeben und zurückgezahlt, sofern sie nicht zuvor umgewandelt oder

zurückgekauft und entwertet wurden. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit

einem Kupon zwischen 0,875 % und 1,625 % pro Jahr, der halbjährlich

nachträglich zahlbar ist, und einer Wandelprämie von 27,5 % über dem

volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der Aktien im XETRA-Handel zwischen

Börsenöffnung und Schließung am 18. November 2018 platziert.

Die Preisstellung der Emission wird voraussichtlich heute nach einem

beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgen, die Abwicklung erfolgt

voraussichtlich am oder um den 23. November 2018.

Die ADO Group LTD, die Hauptaktionärin der Gesellschaft, hat ihr Interesse

bekundet, im beschleunigten Bookbuilding Verfahren ein Angebot, das anteilig

ihrer aktuellen Beteiligung an der Gesellschaft entspricht, abzugeben.

ADO Properties wird die Möglichkeit haben, die Schuldverschreibungen zu

ihrem Nennwert (zuzüglich aufgelaufener Zinsen) gemäß den Bedingungen der

Schuldverschreibungen jederzeit (i) am oder nach dem 14. Dezember 2021, wenn

der Kurs pro Aktie über einen bestimmten Zeitraum mindestens 130 % des dann

gültigen Wandlungskurses beträgt, oder (ii) wenn höchstens 15 % des

Gesamtnennwerts der Schuldverschreibungen noch ausstehen, einzulösen.

Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, die Aufnahme der Schuldverschreibungen in den

Handel im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse zu beantragen. ADO

Properties hat sich verpflichtet, keine Wertpapiere, die den

Schuldverschreibungen oder ihren Stammaktien im Wesentlichen entsprechen,

während einer Sperrfrist zu verkaufen, die 90 Tage nach der Abwicklung der

Emission endet, wobei bestimmte Ausnahmen und Verzichtserklärungen der Joint

Bookrunner bestehen.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden ausschließlich institutionellen Investoren

außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten, Australiens, Kanadas, Südafrikas, Japans

und anderer Jurisdiktionen, in der Angebote oder Verkäufe der Wertpapiere

nach geltendem Recht untersagt sind, angeboten.

Investor Relations

ir@ado.properties

+352 27 84 56 710

+352 26 26 34 079

MAR Hinweis

Diese Mitteilung enthält Informationen, die als Insider-Informationen im

Sinne von Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der EU-Marktmissbrauchsverordnung gelten oder

gelten könnten.

Über ADO Properties

ADO Properties ist ein auf Wohnimmobilien in Berlin fokussiertes Unternehmen

mit einem Immobilienbestand von rund 23,500 Einheiten in Berlin. Das

Unternehmen verfügt über eine vollständig integrierte, skalierbare interne

Plattform mit eigener Immobilienverwaltung. ADO Properties übernimmt neben

der Verantwortung für den Zustand seiner Wohnungen und Gebäude auch

Verantwortung für die Menschen, die Mitarbeiter und das nachbarschaftliche

Umfeld. Das Portfolio von ADO Properties konzentriert sich auf zentrale

Lagen innerhalb Berlins sowie attraktive Bezirke am Stadtrand.

Disclaimers

This ad hoc announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on

current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of the Company.

Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead

to material differences between the actual future results, financial

situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given

here. These factors include those discussed in the Company's public reports,

which are available on the Company's website at ado.properties.com. The

Company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking

statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date hereof.

This announcement and the information contained herein may not be

distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the

securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute,

contain or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or an

invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or

subscribe for, any securities. In connection with this transaction there has

not been, nor will there be, any public offering of the Bonds. No prospectus

will be prepared in connection with the offering of the Bonds. The Bonds may

not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction under circumstances which

would require the issuer of the Bonds to prepare or register any prospectus

or offering document relating to the Bonds in such jurisdiction.

Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered

under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or

the laws of any state within the United States, and may not be offered or

sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption

from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration

requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no offering of the

securities in the United States.

EEA SELLING RESTRICTION AND DEEMED INVESTOR REPRESENTATIONS

An offer for any securities referred to herein, is expected only to be made

in member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA) which have implemented

the Prospectus Directive (each, a "relevant member state") and will only be

addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" as

defined in the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these

purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC

(and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the

extent implemented in a relevant EEA member state), and includes any

relevant implementing measure in the relevant EEA member state and the

expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU. As noted

above, prospectus is not required to be published pursuant to the Prospectus

Directive.

If located in a relevant member state, each person who initially acquires

any securities, and to the extent applicable any funds on behalf of which

such person acquires such securities that are located in a relevant member

state, or to whom any offer of securities may be made will be deemed to have

represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor as

defined above.

For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being

distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the

United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)

("Investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) certain high value

persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net

worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv)

any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons

in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Bonds

are expected to only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement

to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Bonds will be engaged in

only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should

not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

MIFID II PROFESSIONALS / ECPS-ONLY (ALL DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS) / NO PRIIPS

KID

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained

within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as

amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated

Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing

measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and

disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or

otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II

Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,

the contemplated Bonds have been subject to a product approval process which

has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the contemplated

Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as

defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the

contemplated Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are

appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the

contemplated Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the

manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to

MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in

respect of the contemplated Bonds (by either adopting or refining the

manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate

distribution channels.

The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any

contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the

contemplated Bonds. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment

does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for

the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group

of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever

with respect to the contemplated Bonds.

The contemplated Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise

made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made

available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a "Retail

Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as

defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MIFID II; (ii) a customer within

the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC ("IMD"), where that customer would not

qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of

MIFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation

(EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the

contemplated Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in

the EEA has been or will be prepared and therefore offering or selling the

contemplated Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor

in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

°