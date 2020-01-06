Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Anleihe 01i/18-01/28 (. - DE000HLB5JY5: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
06.01.20 17:19
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01I/18 DE000HLB5JY5 07.01.2020 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.01./16:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB5JY5
|HLB5JY
|100,85 €
|97,55 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.