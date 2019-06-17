Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Anleihe 06u/17-06/27 . - DE000HLB5DQ4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
17.06.19 09:13
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA06U/17 DE000HLB5DQ4 19.06.2019 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,78 €
|99,78 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.06./08:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB5DQ4
|HLB5DQ
|99,80 €
|96,30 €
