Carrara Anleihe 06u/17-06/27 . - DE000HLB5DQ4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




17.06.19 09:13
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA06U/17 DE000HLB5DQ4 19.06.2019 HZE/EOT

