Carrara Anleihe 01g/17-01/29 . - DE000HLB4BS7: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
30.12.19 10:23
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA 17/29 DE000HLB4BS7 03.01.2020 HZE/EOT
