DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA07O/18 DE000HLB3TP7 03.07.2019 HZE/EOT LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA07N/18 DE000HLB3TN2 03.07.2019 HZE/EOT