Carrara Anleihe 07n/18-06/25 . - DE000HLB3TP7,DE000HLB3TN2: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
01.07.19 09:13
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA07O/18 DE000HLB3TP7 03.07.2019 HZE/EOT LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA07N/18 DE000HLB3TN2 03.07.2019 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.07./08:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB3TN2
|HLB3TN
|99,85 €
|97,55 €
99,80
0,00%
99,80
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|0,00%
|08:04
= Realtime
