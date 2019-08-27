Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 09d/16. - DE000HLB3PV3: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
27.08.19 14:56
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA09D/16 DE000HLB3PV3 29.08.2019 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.08./14:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB3PV3
|HLB3PV
|99,75 €
|98,26 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
