Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 09d/16. - DE000HLB3PV3: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




27.08.19 14:56
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA09D/16 DE000HLB3PV3 29.08.2019 HZE/EOT

99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 27.08./14:53
 
DE000HLB3PV3 HLB3PV 99,75 € 98,26 €
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  14:07
Berlin 99,65 € 0,00%  08:04
