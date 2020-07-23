Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Anleihe 08a/19-08/25 . - DE000HLB33Z3,DE000HLB3PT7: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
23.07.20 09:26
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA08A/19 DE000HLB33Z3 27.07.2020 HZE/EOT LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA08Z/16 DE000HLB3PT7 27.07.2020 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,90 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,10%
|23.07./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB33Z3
|HLB33Z
|99,95 €
|97,55 €
Werte im Artikel
99,70
0,00%
99,80
-0,10%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|-0,10%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.