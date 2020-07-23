Erweiterte Funktionen



Carrara Anleihe 08a/19-08/25 . - DE000HLB33Z3,DE000HLB3PT7: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




23.07.20 09:26
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA08A/19 DE000HLB33Z3 27.07.2020 HZE/EOT LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA08Z/16 DE000HLB3PT7 27.07.2020 HZE/EOT

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,90 € -0,10 € -0,10% 23.07./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB33Z3 HLB33Z 99,95 € 97,55 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € -0,10%  08:00
