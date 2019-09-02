Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LB.HESS.THR. IHS 17/27":
LB.HESS.THR. IHS 17/27 - DE000HLB2MA6: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.09.19 10:09
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR. IHS 17/27 DE000HLB2MA6 04.09.2019 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,03 €
|100,03 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.09./10:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB2MA6
|HLB2MA
|100,46 €
|99,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,03 €
|0,00%
|30.08.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.