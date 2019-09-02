Erweiterte Funktionen

LB.HESS.THR. IHS 17/27 - DE000HLB2MA6: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




02.09.19 10:09
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR. IHS 17/27 DE000HLB2MA6 04.09.2019 HZE/EOT

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,03 € 100,03 € -   € 0,00% 02.09./10:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB2MA6 HLB2MA 100,46 € 99,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,03 € 0,00%  30.08.19
