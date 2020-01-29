Erweiterte Funktionen



Carrara Zinsanleihe 02e/15-02/2. - DE000HLB1YZ0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




29.01.20 10:07
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02E/15 DE000HLB1YZ0 31.01.2020 HZE/EOT

Aktuell
614% Cannabis Hot Stock meldet Verkaufsstart in 35 Stores - Massives Kaufsignal
107 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 324 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 29.01./09:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB1YZ0 HLB1YZ 100,00 € 98,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  08:01
Hamburg 99,80 € 0,00%  11:33
Hannover 99,80 € 0,00%  09:02
Berlin 99,65 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
2.281% Lithium Hot Stock meldet erstklassige Bohrresultate. 145 Mio. Tonnen zu 1.145ppm Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...