Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Zinsanleihe 02e/15-02/2. - DE000HLB1YZ0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
29.01.20 10:07
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02E/15 DE000HLB1YZ0 31.01.2020 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.01./09:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB1YZ0
|HLB1YZ
|100,00 €
|98,35 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.