0,30 % BayernLB 19/23 auf F. - DE000BLB6Z44,DE000BLB60P0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
06.01.20 11:23
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB6Z44 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB60P0 BAW/UFN
