0,30 % BayernLB 19/23 auf F. - DE000BLB6Z44,DE000BLB60P0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




06.01.20 11:23
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB6Z44 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB60P0 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 03.01./12:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB6Z44 BLB6Z4 100,30 € 98,50 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00 plus
0,00%
100,00 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,95 € 0,00%  08:37
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  03.01.20
