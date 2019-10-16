Erweiterte Funktionen
0,50% Festzins-Anleihe auf Fes. - DE000BLB4RA7: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16.10.19 11:11
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/24 DE000BLB4RA7 21.10.2019 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.10./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB4RA7
|BLB4RA
|100,10 €
|96,40 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
