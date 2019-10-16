Erweiterte Funktionen



0,50% Festzins-Anleihe auf Fes. - DE000BLB4RA7: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




16.10.19 11:11
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/24 DE000BLB4RA7 21.10.2019 HZE/EOT

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.10./12:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB4RA7 BLB4RA 100,10 € 96,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,90 € 0,00%  10:34
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  12:15
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...