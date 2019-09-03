Erweiterte Funktionen



03.09.19 13:31
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/26 DE000BLB35N7 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 03.09./10:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB35N7 BLB35N 100,40 € 95,68 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,90 € 0,00%  11:06
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  10:06
Berlin 99,90 € 0,00%  08:28
  = Realtime
