0,85 % Anleihe auf Festzins - DE000BLB35N7: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
03.09.19 13:31
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/26 DE000BLB35N7 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.09./10:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB35N7
|BLB35N
|100,40 €
|95,68 €
