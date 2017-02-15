DAX Up 62 Points Led By Banks

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose on Wednesday, led by banks after Fed Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a hike in interest rates in March and French bank Credit Agricole reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net profit.





The benchmark DAX was up 62 points or 0.53 percent at 11,834 in opening deals after closing marginally lower the previous day.

Deutsche Bank shares rallied 3.5 percent. A U.S. judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to save the German lender from being held liable to investors for delaying forex trades to profit at its clients' expense. Rival Commerzbank climbed 3 percent.

MorphoSys rose half a percent after the biotechnology firm said it has added a second patent with to its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S.

