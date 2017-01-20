DAX Steady In Lackluster Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares held mostly steady in lackluster trade on Friday as investors adopted a wait and watch approach ahead of U.



S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration speech in Washington.

Trump's inaugural address as the 45th president of the United States will be closely watched by market participants around the world for clues about his pro-growth policy proposals.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 11,602 in opening deals after closing little changed the previous day.

Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum slid half a percent. The company said that its supervisory board is currently taking decision to reorganize the management board that will be completed no later than Friday.

On a light day on the economic front, official data showed that German producer prices increased at the fastest pace in almost four years in December.

Producer prices rose an annual 1 percent in the month as expected, the fastest since January 2013, when prices climbed 1.5 percent. This was the second consecutive increase in prices.

