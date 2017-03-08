Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Steady In Early Trade; Adidas Shares Rally 6%




08.03.17 11:13
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares held steady on Wednesday after a sharp rise in China's February imports indicated improvement in domestic demand and another government report showed German industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in January.


German industrial output grew 2.8 percent in January from prior month, when it fell by revised 2.4 percent. Economists had forecast production to grow 2.6 percent.


The benchmark DAX was up 26 points or 0.22 percent at 11,991 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.


Adidas shares soared 6 percent. The sports goods maker raised its 2017 sales targets after delivering a mixed set of results for 2016.


Medical equipment supplier Draegerwerk rallied 1.5 percent after reporting a sharp rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax.


Automaker Volkswagen edged up half a percent after reports that it is in talks with Tata Motors for a partnership.


On the flip side, Deutsche Post DHL Group shares fell 2.5 percent despite the mail and logistics group delivering 2016 earnings in line with forecasts.


Beiersdorf dropped 1 percent. The consumer goods maker posted higher annual sales and profit, though sales remained below the prior year in China.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.993 plus
+0,23%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
796 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 07.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...