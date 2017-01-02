Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade




02.01.17 10:08
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell slightly in thin trade on the first trading day of the year after U.

S. stocks ended 2016 with a whimper on Friday and data out of China showed the pace of growth in China's manufacturing and services sectors slowed in December.


The benchmark DAX was down 40 points or 0.35 percent at 11,441 in opening deals after gaining about 0.3 percent on Friday.


Financials traded mixed, with Allianz down 0.6 percent while Deutsche Bank inched up marginally and Commerzbank rose 1 percent.


On a light day on the economic front, the number of persons employed in Germany increased by 425,000, or 1 percent in 2016 from the same period of the previous year, figures from Destatis showed.


Roughly 43.4 million persons were in employment in 2016, marking the highest level since German reunification.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.577 plus
+0,84%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
776 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08.12.16
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...