DAX Rises As Trump Jitters Fade




28.03.17 11:14
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched higher in early trade Tuesday as investors put Trump-related worries on the back burner and reassessed the prospects for tax reform and regulation cuts.


Oil futures edged up and the euro was a tad lower, helping spur some bargain hunting on a light day on the economic front.


The benchmark DAX was up 73 points or 0.61 percent at 12,069 in opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.


Utility E.ON rose 1 percent on fund raising reports.


Wirecard shares rallied 2 percent after the company said it had acquired all shares of payment service provider MyGate Communications (Pty) based in Cape Town, South Africa.


Evotec soared 8 percent. After reporting its fiscal 2016 results, the company said it expects significant improvement in core profit in 2017.


