DAX Retreats On G20 Disappointment

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched lower in early deals on Monday after financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open and finance the fight against climate change.





Equity dilution worries sent banking stocks lower after Deutsche Bank said it would raise 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) from a capital increase starting this week.

The benchmark DAX was down 37 points or 0.31 percent at 12,057 in opening deals after gaining about 0.1 percent on Friday.

Deutsche Bank fell nearly 2 percent after the bank fixed the total proceeds from its capital increase against cash contributions at 8.0 billion euros. Rival Commerzbank dropped half a percent.

Automakers were also broadly lower as the dollar hovered near a six-week low, falling for the fourth day in a row for the first time since early November.

In economic releases, German producer prices advanced 3.1 percent in February from prior year, the fastest since December 2011, when prices gained 3.5 percent, figures from Destatis showed.

Nonetheless, the annual rate was slightly slower than the 3.2 percent rise economists had forecast.

