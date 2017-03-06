DAX Retreats As Deutsche Ban Unveils Plans To Raise Fresh Capital

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Monday after Deutsche Bank unveiled plans to raise capital, list its asset management business and overhaul its business structure.





The benchmark DAX was down 91 points or 0.76 percent at 11,936 in opening deals after closing little changed with a negative bias on Friday.

Deutsche Bank slumped 6 percent as the troubled bank announced plans to raise around 8 billion euros through a share sale to shore up capital.

Uniper shares rallied 3.5 percent as the conventional-energy firm unveiled plans to sell its 25 percent stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in western Siberia to Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG for around 1.749 billion euros.

MorphoSys advanced 2.5 percent. The biotechnology firm announced that its partner Roche plans to initiate a new pivotal phase 3 program for gantenerumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease.

In economic releases, activity in German construction sector expanded strongly in February following a slowdown in the previous month caused by very cold weather, survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The corresponding PMI rose to 54.1 from a five-month low of 52.0 in January. Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is awaited later in the day.

