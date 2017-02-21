DAX Recovers From Weak Start After Upbeat Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks erased early losses to inch higher on Tuesday after flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Eurozone private sector growth improved markedly to hit a near six-year high in February.





The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0 from 54.4 in January, with growth accelerating in both manufacturing and services to rates not seen since early 2011.

German private sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years in February, driven by manufacturing activity. The composite output index rose to a 34-month high of 56.1 from 54.8 in January.

The benchmark DAX was up 31 points or 0.26 percent at 11,858 after hitting as low as 11,798 earlier in the session on worries surrounding France's presidential election.

Banks were edging lower, with Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank losing about 1 percent each, after HSBC Holdings' fourth-quarter profit missed estimates.

Automakers such as BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were broadly higher as the euro hit a six-day low of $1.0562 in early European trade on increased bets of a U.S. rate increase as early as March.

