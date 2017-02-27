Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Pares Early Gains; Deutsche Boerse Shares Tumble 3%




27.02.17 10:54
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares gave up early gains to turn flat on Monday after troubles in the London Stock Exchange-Deutsche Boerse merger and fears that the Scottish government may call another referendum.


On the positive side, worries about French political risks eased somewhat after two new surveys suggested that French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a French presidential runoff.


The benchmark DAX was up 19 points or 0.16 percent at 11,823 after reaching as high as 11,860 earlier in the session.


Deutsche Bank gained nearly 1 percent after reports that the lender has cut its bonus pool for 2016 by almost 80 percent. Rival Commerzbank was marginally lower.


Deutsche Boerse shares tumbled 3 percent. The London Stock Exchange Group said that its proposed merger with the German exchange operator is unlikely to be approved by the European Commission.


Stada shares edged up marginally after the generic drugmaker said it is opening its books to potential acquirers.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.816 plus
+0,11%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
794 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 24.02.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...