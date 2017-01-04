DAX Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.01.17 10:22
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares were slightly lower in choppy trade Wednesday, with automakers declining as the euro recovered from a 14-year low against the dollar.


The benchmark DAX was down 3 points or 0.02 percent at 11,581 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Tuesday. Shares of BMW and Daimler slid around half a percent.


Banks moved higher, with Commerzbank rising 0.7 percent while Deutsche Bank rallied 1.5 percent.


Investors await flash inflation data from the euro area and Eurozone final PMI results for further direction. Across the Atlantic, the minutes of the Fed's Dec meeting will be published later in the day.


