DAX Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in light pre-Christmas trading on Wednesday, as worries over Italy's fragile banks offset investor optimism that the U.



S. will help lead global growth.

The benchmark DAX was up 8 points or 0.07 percent at 11,472 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

Banks traded mixed, a day after Italy's third largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, cautioned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast if its recapitalization fails. Commerzbank edged down marginally while Deutsche Bank rose 0.7 percent.

Volkswagen rose half a percent after the carmaker agreed to a $1 billion settlement to fix an additional batch of diesel-powered vehicles tainted with emissions-cheating software.

Chip maker Infineon Technologies traded flat after issuing a statement that its lawsuit with Macom is not settled.

Linde shares rallied 1.5 percent, a day after the industrial gases maker and its U.S. competitor Praxair announced a merger to create a global giant in the sector.

Air Berlin climbed 5 percent on a report that Etihad Airways is considering rolling back its European investments.

