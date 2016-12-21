Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade




21.12.16 11:18
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in light pre-Christmas trading on Wednesday, as worries over Italy's fragile banks offset investor optimism that the U.

S. will help lead global growth.


The benchmark DAX was up 8 points or 0.07 percent at 11,472 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.


Banks traded mixed, a day after Italy's third largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, cautioned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast if its recapitalization fails. Commerzbank edged down marginally while Deutsche Bank rose 0.7 percent.


Volkswagen rose half a percent after the carmaker agreed to a $1 billion settlement to fix an additional batch of diesel-powered vehicles tainted with emissions-cheating software.


Chip maker Infineon Technologies traded flat after issuing a statement that its lawsuit with Macom is not settled.


Linde shares rallied 1.5 percent, a day after the industrial gases maker and its U.S. competitor Praxair announced a merger to create a global giant in the sector.


Air Berlin climbed 5 percent on a report that Etihad Airways is considering rolling back its European investments.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.456 minus
-0,11%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
776 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08.12.16
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...