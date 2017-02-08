DAX Marginally Higher In Choppy Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.17 11:01
VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched higher in choppy trade Wednesday, although concerns over political turmoil in Europe, the ongoing row over Greece's bailout and lingering uncertainty over how U.

S. President Donald Trump plans to implement his pro-growth policies served to keep a lid on overall gains.


The benchmark DAX was up 13 points or 0.12 percent at 11,562 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.


Among the prominent gainers, Infineon Technologies rose over 1 percent, Deutsche Lufthansa rallied 3 percent and Siemens advanced 0.8 percent.


Light manufacturer Osram Licht rose half a percent after confirming its FY17 revenue outlook.


