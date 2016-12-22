Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Little Changed In Early Trade




22.12.16 10:37
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in lackluster trade Thursday as worries over Italian banks and lower commodity prices instilled some caution among traders in the run-up to the Christmas weekend.


The benchmark DAX was down 6 points or 0.05 percent at 11,462 in opening deals after closing Wednesday's session on a flat note.


Deutsche Boerse shares fell about half a percent after the stock exchange operator announced it is exercising a third and also final call option on shares to increase its stake in Tradegate AG.


Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank traded flat to slightly higher while automakers BMW and Volkswagen rose 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.


On a light day on the economic front, official data showed that German import prices grew 0.3 percent in November from prior year, marking the first increase since November 2012. Export prices gained 0.3 percent annually, following a 0.1 percent drop in October.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.466 minus
-0,03%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
776 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08.12.16
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...