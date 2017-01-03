DAX Inches Higher In Early Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.01.17
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday after Chinese factory activity data pointed to continued stabilization and provisional data from Destatis showed German unemployment rate remained stable at adjusted 4.1 percent in November, the same as in October.


On an unadjusted basis, the German unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in the prior month. The number of unemployed totaled 1.76 million, down by around 12,000 from the previous month.


The benchmark DAX was up 15 points or 0.13 percent at 11,614 in opening deals after climbing 1 percent the previous day.


Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rose between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent as the dollar advanced against major rivals.


Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank rising half a percent while Deutsche Bank fell over 2 percent.


