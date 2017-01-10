DAX Holds Steady In Lackluster Trade; Banks Drag

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.01.17 10:23
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares held mostly steady on Tuesday as oil recovered from overnight losses and data out of China showed the country's producer price index rose at its swiftest pace in more than five years in December, helped by the government's pro-growth policies.


The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 11,564 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.


While Infineon Technologies, Siemens and Volkswagen climbed over 1 percent each, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell 2-3 percent.


Carbon products maker SGL Carbon dropped more than 1 percent after it agreed to sell its carbon fiber production site in Evanston.


