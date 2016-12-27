DAX Holds Steady In Early Trade

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.12.16 10:12
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares opened marginally higher in thin holiday trade on Tuesday as trading resumed after a Christmas break.

Underlying sentiment remained somewhat positive after data showed profits at industrial firms in China continued to accelerate in November.


While Asian shares ended a lackluster session on a mixed note, U.S. stock futures pointed to a cautious opening later in the day.


Closer home, the benchmark DAX was up 17 points or 0.15 percent at 11,466 in early trade after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.


Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank were flat to slightly higher after the European Central Bank told Italian troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena that it needs about 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of capital to bolster its balance sheet.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



