DAX Holds Steady Despite Mixed Earnings




09.02.17 10:50
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares held steady in early trade Thursday, even as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and concerns over potential political turmoil in Europe persisted.


The benchmark DAX was up 26 points or 0.23 percent at 11,569 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Wednesday.


Defensive stocks were on the rise, with Bayer, E.ON and RWE climbing more than 2 percent each.


Industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp fell nearly 4 percent. The company swung to a net profit for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017, but warned that it expects a recovery in its European steel business only later in the year.


Lender Commerzbank fell 3 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit was hit by a sharp rise in provisions against bad loans on ship finance.


Shares of Infineon Technologies lost nearly 3 percent. The company and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc. have announced that Cree's proposed $850 million sale of its Wolfspeed Power unit to the German chipmaker is unlikely to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



