DAX Holds Steady After Eurozone PMI Data




03.02.17 10:32
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher in early trade Friday as investors pondered over tightening of interest rates in China and looked ahead to the all-important U.

S. jobs report due tonight for cues on the economic outlook and the future path of interest rates.


Closer home, the final Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index came in at 54.4 in January, unchanged from December but above the flash estimate of 54.3.


The benchmark DAX was up 35 points or 0.31 percent at 11,663 in opening deals after losing 0.3 percent on Thursday.


German retail giant Metro fell 2.5 percent after its fiscal first-quarter profit fell 64 percent to 200 million euros, hurt by currency fluctuations.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



