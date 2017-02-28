Erweiterte Funktionen



DAX Gives Up Early Gains Ahead Of Trump Speech




28.02.17 11:05
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares gave up early gains on Tuesday on doubts about whether U.

S. President Donald Trump will touch on plans for overhauling the tax code and health-care system in his address to Congress later today.


The benchmark DAX was down 15 points or 0.13 percent at 11,807 after reaching as high as 11,848 in early trade.


Steelmaker Salzgitter tumbled 3 percent. The company forecast an increase in sales and profit this year, but warned the outlook was subject to unforeseeable influences including selling and input prices and exchange rates.


Construction major Hochtief fell 1 percent. The company reported robust financial results for fiscal year 2016 and said it expects underlying profit to grow by as much as a quarter this year.


Volkswagen rose half a percent on reports that its supervisory board has decided to cut executives' pensions from 50 percent to 40 percent.


